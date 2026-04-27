SATANIC PLANET, Featuring DAVE LOMBARDO, Signs With RELAPSE RECORDS

Relapse Records has announced the signing of SATANIC PLANET, in collaboration with Three One G Records. The official partnership ushers in the next chapter of SATANIC PLANET to release the band's to-be-announced sophomore full-length album.

SATANIC PLANET is the creation of Lucien Greaves (The Satanic Temple co-founder and spokesperson),Luke Henshaw (PLANET B, SONIDO DE LA FRONTERA),Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, MISFITS, MR. BUNGLE, DEAD CROSS) and Justin Pearson (THE LOCUST, DEAD CROSS, SWING KIDS, DEAF CLUB).

Greaves comments: "I'm thrilled to be working with Relapse to bring the world the Satanest music for Satanists yet recorded, sonicly suffused with the higher ethics and activist grit of The Satanic Temple. Religious music just got a lot more interesting. May this serve as a soundtrack for a Satanic Awakening."

Pearson adds: "As a fan of the Relapse musical community, I'm grateful to have SATANIC PLANET be on board for the next full-length. I think Relapse's eclectic nature of artists feels like a perfect home for what we have created, which I feel is an undefinable piece of offensive art."

SATANIC PLANET upcoming live shows:

April 28 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

April 30 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye

May 02 - Baltimore, MD @ The Satanic Revival

With the birth of SATANIC PLANET, hip-hop producer Henshaw and punk provocateur Pearson joined co-founder and spokesperson of The Satanic Temple, Lucien Greaves — the most prominent and outspoken contemporary Satanist in the world. Greaves has gained international attention as an advocate for religious liberty and the voice of the Satanic Reformation, delivering lectures nationwide and featured in national media outlets, including MSNBC, NPR, Huffington Post Live, CNN, Harper's Monthly, Newsweek, Fox News, Vice, Salon, Rolling Stone and many more.

As the trio were diligently working, and nearly completed with, the music for their debut album, 2020 brought with it a monumental shift, seemingly bringing their momentum to a halt. However, this allowed the newly formed band to enlist the legendary Dave Lombardo, who found himself not touring for the first time in years, and suddenly having more time to work in his home studio on projects that interested him. With the addition of this iconic drummer, SATANIC PLANET was complete. The self-titled debut would be released on Three One G Records in 2021.

For SATANIC PLANET, Greaves moves beyond spoken word and into lyricism, with the experimental musical backing of Henshaw, the demonic vocals of Pearson, and the exploratory approach of Lombardo that fans of FANTÔMAS, for example, know him to be capable of.

The mission of The Satanic Temple, a religious organization, is to encourage benevolence and empathy among all people, reject tyrannical authority, advocate practical common sense, oppose injustice, and undertake noble pursuits. The Satanic Temple has publicly confronted hate groups, fought for the abolition of corporal punishment in public schools, applied for equal representation when religious installations are placed on public property.

Photo by Becky DiGiglio