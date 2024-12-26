SAVATAGE Has 'A Lot Of Music' Written For Long-Awaited New Studio Album

In a new interview with Metal Pilgrim, guitarist Chris Caffery, drummer Jeff Plate and vocalist Zak Stevens of reactivated American progressive metallers SAVATAGE spoke about the band's upcoming 2025 live shows and long-in-the-works new studio album. Regarding the progress of the LP songwriting and recording sessions, Caffery said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the music is being written and it keeps being written. As far as when it's going to be finished, there is not a date. Let's just put it this way that when we can, we will get music done. And the stuff that is written is very good. And when we get together and start playing, I have a feeling there's gonna be new stuff that gets written too. I mean, in a perfect world, we get these shows done, we make a plan that's actually going to stay straight and we can have an answer for this for an actual date."

He continued: "I think it would be great to have some music, but for right now, I think the most important thing is that we're going. And now that the SAVATAGE machine is moving, we'll be able to answer these questions better, I think, now that it's solidified that it's no longer the rumor that SAVATAGE is playing. So we'll have these answers more as we get together."

Added Stevens: "And we have been working on music. We've been recording stuff for a while now. I mean, I've got about probably eight or nine songs that I've been working on with [SAVATAGE mastermind] Jon [Oliva]. And he keeps writing more, like Chris said. So it's just an ongoing process. Stuff is continuing to beat the old stuff. So Jon goes, 'Oh, you like that? Well, here.' And then something winds up beating something else, and then what you thought was gonna be the 10 songs on the record, now half of them have already gone to a new level. So we've got a lot of music. So it's just gonna be a matter of time to when we can record it."

Caffery and Plate also talked about Jon's absence from SAVATAGE's upcoming appearances, with Chris explaining that there is a chance that Jon will do something similar to what Glenn Tipton is doing with JUDAS PRIEST in that he might go up on stage and play a song or two with SAVATAGE when he is able to. "That's the idea," Caffery said. "For us, really, it's gonna be up to Jon, when Jon is able to do what Jon is able to do. I know personally, I'm gonna see Jon tomorrow. He's coming out to see us with TSO [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA]. And when he's there, we'll be speaking about the setlist for SAVATAGE and what we're gonna do. And I'll know more of how he feels and what he has going on. And every time I speak to him, I find out more about how he is and where that's going. So, as far as where Jon is, that's gonna be up to Jon. He wants to be there.

"I've gotta be honest with you. I think us going and playing is gonna really push him to get this, whatever the physical therapy is and make things happen that gets him there, because I know the Mountain King and he wants to be there," Chris continued. "He doesn't not wanna be there. So it's gonna be one of these things. And we're gonna do whatever we can to make sure that we incorporate him into the show. I mean, technology has a lot of a lot of things… So there's ways to get Jon Oliva to these shows. So we'll figure it out."

Added Plate: "It's very honorable of Jon to allow us to do this. SAVATAGE is his baby. He started this thing back in the '80s. And the fact that he's, like, 'Let's let these guys get out there and play and get this thing rolling.' He's got some health things he's really got to straighten out. And they are serious, they are unforeseen and all of a sudden these things just happen. But Jon, I give that man a lot of credit for saying, 'Okay, guys.'

"We've all collectively — what do we figure, Chris? 160 years or [1]70 years or something like that we've collectively been working for Jon Oliva, and he trusts us," Jeff said. "So, this band going out there and getting this ball rolling is… I think Chris kind of nailed it on the head. This is gonna be inspiration for Jon too. And we're all just hoping for him to get healthy and get back on the horse and back out here with us."

Caffery continued: "I looked at him the last time I saw him and I said to him that 'I've never done a SAVATAGE show without you.' We had a really close talk about this stuff and got into that in particular, and he looked to me, and he just says, 'Would you go fucking play?' So any fans that tell me that this ain't SAVATAGE and it ain't Jon, it's, like, talk to him. It's, like, keep your opinions to yourself.

"I know who Jon is and I know what SAVATAGE is. And when the Mountain King yells at you and tells you to go do that, I'm gonna go do it. That's basically where I'm at."

Plate stated: "Hey, I'm still one of the new guys and I've been here for 30 years. [Laughs] I think we got this covered."

SAVATAGE's lineup for the 2025 dates will consist of Caffery, Plate and Stevens, along with Johnny Lee Middleton on bass and Al Pitrelli on guitar.

When some of SAVATAGE's 2025 European headlining concerts were first announced earlier in the month, Stevens said in a statement: "As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind. We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over 20 years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here's our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years."

He added: "All the great festival shows are going to be off-the-charts amazing. It's even hard to imagine the scale of excitement that's going to take place with those shows."

Jon expressed his disappointment at not being able to join his bandmates but shared his deep elation for the upcoming concerts, stating: "I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows. Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can't wait to rock you!"

SAVATAGE 2025 South American dates:

April 19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock

April 23 – Santiago, Chile - Masters Of Rock

SAVATAGE 2025 European headlining shows:

June 14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

June 16 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire

June 18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

June 19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

June 24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

SAVATAGE 2025 European festival appearances:

June 13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

June 22 - Dessel, Belgium - Grapop Metal Meeting

June 26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

June 28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Rockwave

In late October, Jon explained in more detail his absence from the band's upcoming appearances, writing in a social media post: "Hello SAVATAGE fans, this is Jon Oliva. I want to set a few things straight for everyone. First of all, I am very excited for Johnny, Chris, Zak, Jeff & Al to play again. I feel it's important for the fans to enjoy our music live, and believe me these guys will kick ass.

"As far as I go, I was going to do these shows but unfortunately, I've run into more health issues. I want you all to know that if there was any way I could do these shows I would, but my health issues are more serious than I originally thought.

"As most of you know I fractured my spine in 3 places and have recently been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis as well as Ménière's disease. My doctors are working with me to get healthy again.

"I am working closely with the guys and will be involved in every other aspect of the show. I am 100 percent behind the guys doing this and I promise I will return [as soon as possible]. In the meantime, I am working in the studio on new material.

"I love you all and thank you for understanding my situation, I know my brothers will deliver the goods."

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, Ménière’s disease is a disorder of the inner ear that causes severe dizziness (vertigo),ringing in the ears (tinnitus),hearing loss, and a feeling of fullness or congestion in the ear. Ménière’s disease usually affects only one ear, but in 15% to 25% of people with the disorder, both ears may be affected.

A year and a half ago, Jon told Sakis Fragos of Greece's Rock Hard that he had "enough material" for three SAVATAGE albums, but he wanted to take his time making the best LP possible. "I'm not rushing this," he said. "No fucking way. 'Cause this will probably be the last album we ever do. And I'm gonna make sure that it's a 10 out of a 10."

Regarding the musical direction of the new SAVATAGE material, Jon said: "Some of this shit is really strong. I'm even looking at myself going, 'Holy shit. This is really strong.' And the fact that you're gonna have me and Zak sharing the vocals and doing songs together in like a duet thing, is even more… it blows me away. I purposely wrote five or six songs specifically for Zak to sing. And then I worked [on] a lot of songs with Al Pitrelli that are definitely, 'These are Oliva songs.' And then we have a couple of big epic songs.

"This is gonna be the best album I ever made," Oliva promised. "Unless I kill myself. All I know is that the SAVA fans are gonna be fucking blown away when they hear this. They're gonna be blown away. I wasn't gonna do the SAVATAGE thing and just do a half-assed album. If I'm doing this album, it's gonna be the best album I've ever done. 'Cause when I go out, I wanna go out on top."

Jon went on to say that a new SAVATAGE song called "For The Man Who Would Be King" is one that he sometimes refers to as "the new 'Morphine Child'," a nod to the track on SAVATAGE's 2001 album "Poets And Madmen". "And that's one that me and Zak are gonna do together," he explained. "And then it's got this big middle section that's all these QUEEN, operatic[-style vocals]. I'm, like, 'Wow, this is gonna be epic.'"

Regarding which other musicians will be involved in the recording process for the new SAVATAGE album, Jon said: "I'm gonna have [former SAVATAGE drummer Steve] Wacholz come in and play on a couple of songs. But Jeff Plate, Johnny, Al Pitrelli, Chris Caffery, Zak, me, and on a couple of things I'm gonna have Jane Mangini [TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA keyboardist] come in and play."

He continued: "I'm getting everybody involved from the beginning. I want it to be a full-band album, all of us working together. And it's gonna be great."

Asked about a possible title for the new SAVATAGE album, Jon said: "The working title is 'Curtain Call', but I don't know if that's gonna be it. 'Cause the very last song that's gonna be on the album is this song called 'Curtain Call', and it's just me with a piano, and it's very deep. It's basically me singing to the fans, telling them all goodbye and thank you. Every time I hear it, I cry. Everybody I played it for cries. It's just very deep. But it's my way of saying goodbye to everybody. 'Thank you. I love you all. And this is my final goodbye. Thank you. Have a good life. And do whatever.' So I think I'm gonna call it 'Curtain Call', but it's not in stone yet."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first, and only so far, appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."

Despite his health issues, Jon said that he didn't regret the way he had lived his life. He wrote: "I lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since I was 18. It's all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone's life where you have to step back and make some life-changing decisions... which I have."

Shortly after SAVATAGE's reunion performance at the 2015 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, Oliva claimed that he felt better than he had in 20 years because he had "stopped drinking and eating" in preparation for the concert. He explained: "It's my voice that's freaking me out, because, even when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, doing songs like '24 Hours Ago' were always really hard to do. And, of course, I didn't realize that it was all the drugs and alcohol I was doing. But, after doing that, getting my act together and stuff, singing '24 Hours Ago', it's actually easy now. [Laughs]"

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside the project's founder Paul O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

Jon's brother Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.

Photo credit: Josh Ruzansky