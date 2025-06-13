SAVATAGE On 2025 Return To The Live Stage: 'This Is Just The Beginning'

Later today (Friday, June 13),legendary American progressive metal band SAVATAGE will kick off its highly anticipated 2025 European tour at the Into The Grave festival in Leeuwarden, Netherlands. Prior to the launch of the trek, Germany's EMP had the exclusive opportunity to visit the band during rehearsals and brings you exciting behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the bandmembers, and a first look at the epic SAVATAGE tour comeback. Check out the report below.

SAVATAGE's lineup for the 2025 dates consists of Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Chris Caffery on guitar, Al Pitrelli on guitar, Jeff Plate on drums and Zak Stevens on lead vocals.

Asked by EMP if he prefers playing festivals or headlining theater shows, Zak said: "Well, I like to start out with festivals. Personally, I feel pretty comfortable on the festival stage. But there's really nothing like the other stages. We just got a taste of this in South America [in April]. We started out, the first show — bang — straight out with [Brazil's] Monsters Of Rock, at a festival, and then the next day we're in a big, I guess, theater-sized event that was our headlining show, which I really found to be fantastic. So I really like both of 'em. I like it to be a little bit more — I like the closeness of the crowd on the smaller stages too, the more intimate setting. So I'm looking forward to both of it. We've got a good mix of both of those settings on this tour. So I'm looking really forward to both of them."

Regarding SAVATAGE's mindset going into the European tour, Jeff said: "The fact that the fans have stuck with us and have wanted this and asked for it for all of these years really kept this whole thing kind of — the possibility was always there, but when word came out about the band actually doing this, and then the response… I mean, I can't believe these shows in Germany that we're playing, they're sold out. It's amazing. We haven't been here in 23 years. The lineup is different, but the fans have hung on to this band. And hey, credit to the music. Paul [O'Neill, SAVATAGE producer and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA founder], Jon [Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist], Criss Oliva [SAVATAGE's late guitarist], everything these guys created, it's really an honor for us to be able to still continue this. But this is just the beginning. I think things are gonna look really good for the future for us."

SAVATAGE played four shows in South America in April and has 10 dates in Europe scheduled for this June, including at France's Hellfest and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting festivals.

SAVATAGE played its first non-festival headlining concert in more than 20 years on April 21 at the Espaço Unimed in São Paulo, Brazil. The show took place two days after SAVATAGE performed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Allianz Parque in São Paulo.

Appearing with Middleton, Caffery, Pitrelli, Plate and Stevens were SAVATAGE's two new touring keyboardists, Paulo Cuevas and Shawn McNair.

In a recent interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, Caffery spoke about the fact that SAVATAGE's comeback doesn't include Jon Oliva, who in 2023 suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that has left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease, conditions that have further complicated his health. Chris said: "He's had a lot of punches. He's lost so many people that are close to him. So many people have passed away around Jon. [But] he's the mountain king, man. He had a fall, and then he's had some health stuff and he has his M.S. that he's dealing with and some other things. But I saw him go from being in a wheelchair, a motorized wheelchair, and being with walkers to watching him walking in and out of the studio when we were rehearsing for the [recent SAVATAGE] South American tour. And then I just saw videos of him and pictures online from a ceremony that happened [last week] for Morrisound Studios in Florida. He looked even better than he did when I saw him a month ago. So I think the SAVATAGE thing playing [again] is an inspiration to him. I think it's the best thing that could have happened to all of us in a lot of different ways. But I think Jon, he wants to be there. I want him to be there. I was, like, 'Dude, I've never done a SAVATAGE show without you.' He was, like, 'Just go play the fucking music.' And it's so important to me that he's around. And he had a big part to do with what we were doing [with the SAVATAGE comeback], and he recorded that piece for the video [that we are using in the live show during the performance of the song 'Believe']. But I know Jon — he wants to be there. And I think that seeing just how much people missed him and his music and the legacy of the band, it's inspiring him to get back out there and walk up on that stage and have people fricking say hi to him the way he deserves."

Regarding the possibility of SAVATAGE live shows in the U.S., Chris said: "The idea is for us to play as many places as we can. I don't have schedules in front of me. I'm taking things a day at a time. But from what I understand, the plan is for us to go. And we are looking at a 10-year plan, and it's gonna include everywhere. That's the idea. So we'll get there. And I think the States will be a lot of fun to get back out and tour around with this band again."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of guitarist Al Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his departure. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Jon Oliva is well known for co-creating the classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.