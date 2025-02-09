SAVATAGE's AL PITRELLI 'Understands' Some Fans' Complaints About JON OLIVA Not Taking Part In 2025 Tour, But Says, 'Give Us A Shot'

In a new interview with Barbara Caserta of Italy's Linea Rock, SAVATAGE guitarist Al Pitrelli spoke about the reactivated band's upcoming shows in Europe and South America. Joining Al in SAVATAGE's current touring lineup are Johnny Lee Middleton on bass, Chris Caffery on guitar, Jeff Plate on drums and Zak Stevens on lead vocals.

Pitrelli was asked about some fans' complaints that SAVATAGE's comeback doesn't include Jon Oliva, SAVATAGE's founding vocalist and keyboardist, who in 2023 suffered a T7 vertebra fracture in three places, a severe injury that has left him relying on a wheelchair. Additionally, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and Ménière's disease, conditions that have further complicated his health. Al said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's people who are gonna complain and I understand their complaint — I get it. The two original members, Jon and Criss [Oliva, late SAVATAGE guitarist] — well, Jon is not healthy enough to do this this year. And we're gonna do everything in our power to make sure he can come back, 'cause I want the Mountain King to come out and be amazing, not just be there for the sake of being there. And he doesn't wanna be there unless he can do a spectacular job. Now, Criss Oliva passed away 35 years ago. I have no control over that.

"I know that if you enjoyed the 'Dead Winter Dead' and 'The Wake Of Magellan' tours that we had done, and everybody seemed to have, albeit Jon Olivawas with us, then come out and see for yourself," Al continued. "Don't live in disappointment now. Come out and see it, and if you hate it, then I'll buy the ticket back from you. [Laughs] I don't know what to tell you."

Pitrelli added: "There's always gonna be people who are purists, and I respect that, and I understand that completely.

"We're going to present and articulate this music in an outstanding manner, and I hope everybody enjoys it. And for the people who are like, 'Ehhh', just give us a chance, no pun intended. Let us show you what we're working towards and we can carry on the tradition. I think the songs will supersede everything else. When Zak digs in and starts singing all of Zak songs, everybody's gonna just go, 'Wow, that's amazing.' And we will represent the Mountain King songs the best that we can.

"We know we're going up against some haters," Al concluded. "That's okay. But I'm gonna spend more time thinking about the positive side of it and all the people that are just so excited to come see us. And if in the audience, there's a couple of people with their arms folded, we're gonna work real hard to convert you guys over. Give us a shot. Give us a shot. We'll see what happens."

Asked if there are any plans for SAVATAGE to release new music in the not-too-distant future, Al said: "Jon Oliva and [former SAVATAGE producer and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA founder] Paul O'Neill were constantly writing together — constantly — up until Paul's passing. So there's a lot of unfinished material or demoed material that's kind of sitting around. I know that some of the other guys in the band have gotten with Oliva and were kicking the tires, if you will, on some new material.

"I couldn't give you an answer as to any recording coming out in the near future, only because we're so concentrated on making this world tour so amazing. I would prefer not to confuse anything right now. I just wanna focus on what we have to do, and let's get through this together and see what happens.

"Everybody would love to put a new record out, new material out, but this is not the time," Al added. "This is the time to come out and just show the world this band is better than it was three decades ago."

Zak joined SAVATAGE in 1992 as the replacement for Jon Oliva. Zak sang on four albums with the band — "Edge Of Thorns" (1993),"Handful Of Rain" (1994),"Dead Winter Dead" (1995) and "The Wake Of Magellan" (1997) — before departing in 2000, allowing Jon to return. Both Jon and Zak took part in SAVATAGE's 2015 performance at Wacken Open Air, which marked the band's first, and only so far, appearance on stage since they went on hiatus back in 2002.

SAVATAGE's last album release, "Poets And Madmen", in 2001 was highlighted by Jon's return as lead vocalist, replacing Zak, who left the band citing family reasons, and the departure of Pitrelli, who accepted an offer to join MEGADETH in 2000. Pitrelli did record solos for some songs prior to his exit. Another very limited U.S. tour followed, supported by FATES WARNING in the early shows, and then NEVERMORE for the remainder. Around this time, Jon chose Zak's replacement in the form of Damond Jiniya (DIET OF WORMS). Damond performed Zak's parts on tour, with Jon having an increased vocal role in proceedings.

In September 2021, Jon Oliva was arrested on the west central coast of Florida for driving under the influence as well as possession of a controlled substance. Police charged Oliva with possession of cocaine, which is a felony, and DUI, which is a misdemeanor. Oliva was reportedly arrested again in July 2023 on another cocaine possession charge.

Back in 2016, Jon announced on social media that he suffered a stroke in April of that year. At the time, he said: "It was not as serious as it could have been, but it did leave me with some physical recovery challenges often associated with strokes."

Despite his health issues, Jon said that he didn't regret the way he had lived his life. He wrote: "I lived the rock 'n' roll lifestyle since I was 18. It's all I knew and I enjoyed the ride very much. But there comes a time in everyone's life where you have to step back and make some life-changing decisions... which I have."

Shortly after SAVATAGE's reunion performance at the 2015 Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany, Oliva claimed that he felt better than he had in 20 years because he had "stopped drinking and eating" in preparation for the concert. He explained: "It's my voice that's freaking me out, because, even when I was in my late 20s, early 30s, doing songs like '24 Hours Ago' were always really hard to do. And, of course, I didn't realize that it was all the drugs and alcohol I was doing. But, after doing that, getting my act together and stuff, singing '24 Hours Ago', it's actually easy now. [Laughs]"

In addition to his work with SAVATAGE, Oliva is well known for co-creating the aforementioned classical music-meets-prog rock and pyro act TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA alongside O'Neill. Oliva has reportedly remained involved in TSO's activities even after O'Neill's April 2017 death of an accidental drug overdose.

Jon's brother Criss, who was one of the founding members of SAVATAGE, was killed in October 1993 by a drunk driver when he and his wife Dawn were en route to the Livestock festival in Zephyrhills, Florida. The driver of the other car was found to have a drunk driving record of seven prior DUIs and having a blood alcohol content of .294 percent.