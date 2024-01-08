SAXON And URIAH HEEP Announce Spring 2024 'Hell, Fire & Chaos' U.S. Tour

"Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal" is the name of the upcoming United States tour by two British Legends in the rock and metal genre: URIAH HEEP and SAXON.

With almost 50 studio albums combined and numerous live records, selling multi-millions, this tour will truly be the best of british rock and metal!

The tour is a 100% co-headline with both bands playing equal set lengths, with some cities URIAH HEEP closing and others SAXON.

Tickets are available via general on sale Friday, January 12 through all usual ticket outlets. VIP packages are also available consisting of a pre-show meet-and-greet with both bands together, signed photo of each band, personal photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise item from each band and a special VIP tour laminate.

"Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal" tour dates:

April 23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

April 24 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

April 25 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

April 28 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

April 30 - Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theatre

May 01 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

May 02 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak

May 03 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 05 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

May 07 - Long Island, NY - Patchogue Theatre

May 08 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

May 10 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Arts

May 11 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at the Cleveland Masonic

May 12 - Elkhart, IN - Lerner Theatre

May 13 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

May 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

May 16 - Marietta, OH - People’s Bank Theatre

May 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

May 18 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre

May 19 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

May 21 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

May 24 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

May 25 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Scottish Rite Center

May 29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

May 30 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

May 31 - Dallas, TX - Glass Cactus

More dates will be added.

SAXON's 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", will be released on January 19, 2024 via Silver Lining Music.

Produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, "Hell, Fire And Damnation" strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal muscle which SAXON co-created.

2024 promises to be a great year for SAXON, with the European tour alongside JUDAS PRIEST and URIAH HEEP kicking off in the U.K. in March.

Earlier in the year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford for several European shows but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".

URIAH HEEP's 25th studio album, "Chaos & Colour", was released in January via Silver Lining Music. The LP was recorded during the summer of 2021 at Chapel Studios in London with Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR, BLACK STAR RIDERS) at the helm.

In a recent interview with Metallerium, URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box was asked how he and his bandmates have managed to retain their trademark sound despite having gone through so many lineup changes over the years. He responded: "Well, I think, I think, basically, as long as I'm there, the band's gonna sound like URIAH HEEP. Because we created a template on how we sounded back in 1970 with our first album, '...Very 'Eavy ...Very 'Umble'. So, we've continued with that all the way along the line. And I think a lot of the credit must go to Jay Ruston, our producer, because he understood where we come from, what we're all about, but he managed to make the album sound really fresh and today, and I think that's a marvelous achievement. So really, as long as we keep playing and writing good songs and doing good performances, and we get someone like Jay Ruston recording it, I think it will always sound fresh and exciting."

Regarding what has kept URIAH HEEP going for so long, Mick said: "I think the only thing that drives us on, it's only one word — it's called passion. And if you've got passion for what you do, then eventually you'll achieve it."