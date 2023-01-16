SAXON Covers RAINBOW, KISS, NAZARETH, ALICE COOPER, Others On 'More Inspirations' Album

British heavy metal legends SAXON unveiled the first single, "The Faith Healer", from their upcoming album, "More Inspirations", set for release on March 24 via Silver Lining Music.

Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed the mighty SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career. The first single is an astonishing take on THE SENSATIONAL ALEX HARVEY BAND's "The Faith Healer".

Frontman Biff Byford comments: "We used to see THE SENSATIONAL ALEX HARVEY BAND play this back in the day, they started the set with it, such a fantastic song and fantastic band… big influence!"

The "making of" video for "The Faith Healer", directed by Jay Shredder, can be seen below.

Whether getting feral with THE ANIMALS' "We've Gotta Get Out Of This Place", letting loose a high-octane take on ALICE COOPER's "From The Inside", or laying down a ferocious tribute to KISS's "Detroit Rock City", "More Inspirations" is a joyous trip into the sounds which galvanized the Barnsley boys and continue to get spun on home stereos and tour buses.

Produced by vocalist/co-founder Biff Byford, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" also includes enthusiastic takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as a thunderous "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, a tasty take on THE WHO's "Substitute", and a thick groove take on URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy". Whether this is your first dance with such classic songs, or you've come to see where SAXON was born, "More Inspirations" delivers the goods and then some.

"More Inspirations" will be available on 12-inch black vinyl, CD digipak, digital formats and special D2C bundles.

Track listing:

01. We've Gotta Get Out Of This Place

02. The Faith Healer

03. From The Inside

04. Chevrolet

05. Substitute

06. Gypsy

07. Man On The Silver Mountain

08. Detroit Rock City

09. Razamanaz

10. Tales Of Brave Ulysses

Following the success of the "Seize The World" tour 2022, SAXON will be back on the road in March 2023 for a string of European dates, with special guests German metal titans RAGE.

Byford and guitarist Paul Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".