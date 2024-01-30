SAXON's BIFF BYFORD: 'I Don't Really Do Any Vocal Exercises. I Just Sing.'

In a new interview with the "Appetite For Distortion" podcast, SAXON frontman Biff Byford was asked what he does to take care of his singing voice while on the road. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't really do any vocal exercises, to tell you the truth. I just sing. I don't go in for the singing in the dressing room and making everybody go nuts. I don't do all that. So I just go out and sing, really. I mean, our music is a vocal exercise on its own, so it's all right."

Regarding how his singing voice has become different over the last five decades, Biff said: "I think my voice has become better over the years, actually. I think I have more power now in the lower register than I used to have before. But, yeah, I don't know why. [I've been] lucky, I suppose."

As for how he keeps himself in physical shape for performing live, Biff said: "Yeah. I sort of try and get my stamina, do bit a bit of exercising. I'm starting to do it now, actually. I just started to exercise more and do more physically, just to get the stamina built up. So, yeah, I've been going on a diet and generally trying to get myself back in shape for the road."

SAXON released its 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", on January 19 via Silver Lining Music.

Produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, "Hell, Fire And Damnation" strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal muscle which SAXON co-created.

2024 promises to be a great year for SAXON, with the European tour alongside JUDAS PRIEST and URIAH HEEP kicking off in the U.K. in March, the arrival of the heavy metal masterpiece "Hell, Fire And Damnation" and the recently announced co-headline U.S. tour with URIAH HEEP titled "Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal".

Early last year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford for several European shows but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".