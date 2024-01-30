  • facebook
ROB ZOMBIE Rejoined By Bassist ROB 'BLASKO' NICHOLSON

January 30, 2024

Rob Zombie has been rejoined by bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson.

The news comes just hours after the shock rocker's longtime bassist Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery announced that he was exiting the band after 18 years.

"After 18 years I am thrilled to announce that Blasko has returned," Zombie wrote on Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, January 30). "The original four-string Zombie monster is back. Get ready for a crazy summer of mayhem."

Blasko was a member of Rob Zombie's band from 1997 through 2006, playing bass on the first three Zombie albums: "Hellbilly Deluxe", "The Sinister Urge" and "Educated Horses".

Nicholson left ZOMBIE in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band.

Montgomery's debut performance with ROB ZOMBIE came on May 24, 2006 during an appearance on CBS's "Late Night Show with David Letterman".

Montgomery played bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" (2010),"Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" (2013),"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" (2016) and "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" (2021).

In the fall of 2022, John 5 left ROB ZOMBIE to join MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for that band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. John 5 has since been replaced in Zombie's band by returning guitarist Mike Riggs.

Rob Zombie's current band consists of Zombie, Riggs, Blasko and drummer Ginger Fish, who has played with Rob since 2011.

Earlier this week, Zombie announced his 2024 "Freaks On Parade" co-headlining tour with Alice Cooper, featuring support from MINISTRY and FILTER. The trek is scheduled to kick off in August.

