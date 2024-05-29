SAXON's BIFF BYFORD Offers Advice To Young Bands: 'It's All About Writing Songs'

In a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream, SAXON frontman Biff Byford was asked what piece of advice he would give to a young band looking to succeed in the "competitive" music industry in 2024. Biff responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It is very competitive. And the thing is that you have to have a lot of luck as well. You have to have, obviously, talent and everything else that goes with it. But the most important thing, really, is to come up with a song or a group of songs that people can get into. It's very difficult. The GRETA VAN FLEET-type thing where a band comes from nowhere and they sound like a certain other band and they become quite well-known because of that, I think that's one way to go. I just think you have to come up with something that's a bit unique."

Biff continued: "It's really, really difficult to give anybody advice on writing songs, but I think it's all about writing songs — the image of the band, writing songs and delivering those songs live in such a way that people go, 'Jesus, this band are great.' And there has to be some charismatic thing that's happening in that band, whether it be a member or a group or just something that sets you apart from everybody else. That's the only thing I can say, really. And there is a chemistry that happens within a band. Sometimes people see it and realize it and want a piece of it. And you just have to keep going. It's like our song 'Never Surrender'."

SAXON recently launched the "Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock And Metal" U.S. tour with URIAH HEEP.

SAXON is touring in support of its critically acclaimed 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", which came out on January 19 via Silver Lining Music.

Produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, "Hell, Fire And Damnation" strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal muscle which SAXON co-created.

Early last year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford for a number of shows in late 2023 and early 2024, but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".