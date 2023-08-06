SCORPIONS, AMON AMARTH And BLIND GUARDIAN Among First Confirmed Bands For 2024 Edition Of WACKEN OPEN AIR

The organizers of the annual Wacken Open Air festival have announced the first confirmed bands for the 2024 edition of the event, set to take place from July 31 to August 3.

A total of 33 artists have been announced for the 33rd edition of Wacken Open Air, including SCORPIONS, AMON AMARTH and BLIND GUARDIAN.

85,000 tickets for Wacken Open Air 2024 will go on sale Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. at metaltix.com. The Fast Tickets, which are limited to 10,000, come with an exclusive special shirt. Once the Fast Tickets have sold out, the hard tickets will go on sale.

First confirmed bands for Wacken Open Air 2024:

AMON AMARTH

ANKOR

ASAGRAUM

BEAST IN BLACK

BLIND GUARDIAN

BLUES PILLS

BRUTUS

BURY TOMORROW

EMIL BULLS

EXUMER

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

FUTURE PALACE

IGNEA

IN EXTREMO

JOHN COFFEY

KNORKATOR

MAYHEM

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

PAIN

PRIMORDIAL

RED FANG

SCORPIONS

SICK OF IT ALL

SOIL

SONATA ARCTICA

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

THE WARNING

UNLEASH THE ARCHER

VIO-LENCE

VREID

WATAIN

WOLF

XANDRIA

Last week, the Wacken Open Air organizers stopped admissions to the 32nd annual event after heavy rain turned the grounds to mud.

Although a sellout crowd of 85,000 was originally expected at the festival, which started on Wednesday (August 2) and concluded on Saturday (august 5),only an estimated 61,000 people made it to the site.

Organizer Holger Hübner explains: "It hurts a lot to know that part of our metal family could not join the party. But, unfortunately, this step was unavoidable for the festival to take place at all. The real heroes and heroines of the W:O:A are those who had to stay at home or turn back."

Co-organizer Thomas Jensen adds: "We are all the more happy that this year's Wacken Open Air turned into a remarkable experience with countless goosebump moments, terrific concerts and an breathtaking sense of community. The great solidarity in our scene and far beyond fills us with gratitude."

Metalheads who bought tickets for Wacken Open Air 2023 but were unable to attend will have their tickets refunded and will have the option to purchase tickets for the Wacken Open Air 2024 first.

This year's installment of the annual metal festival sold out within six hours of tickets going on sale twelve months ago. This marked the fastest sellout in Wacken's 32-year history.

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN headlined this year's edition of Wacken Open Air, which takes place annually in Wacken, a village with a population of just about 2,000.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Around 30 percent travel from other countries to the festival, which over recent years has been growing in popularity.

Wacken Open Air was forced to take a break for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wacken Open Air normally does not announce the names of its headliners before tickets go on sale. Still, the festival usually sells out within hours.

The festival also doesn't sell VIP access or upgrades and all purchases are for all the days without a single-day ticket option, something they did away with nearly two decades ago.