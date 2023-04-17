SCORPIONS' MATTHIAS JABS And KLAUS MEINE Praise GRETA VAN FLEET: 'Very Inspired By LED ZEPPELIN' But 'Pretty Cool'

In a new interview with Brazil's A Rádio Rock, SCORPIONS guitarist Matthias Jabs and singer Klaus Meine were asked to name some of the newer rock bands they have been listening to. Matthias said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "For example, this band GRETA VAN FLEET, from the U.S., is pretty cool. Very inspired by LED ZEPPELIN, though, but a very good band. And we had an all-girls band as a support band on the U.S. tour last year. They're called THUNDERMOTHER, and they're from Sweden. They're also very interesting."

Klaus added: "I always enjoy GRETA VAN FLEET. It's one of those young, upcoming bands. VOLBEAT, it's another great band. I don't know if they are quite popular in Brazil. Over here [in Germany], you hear 'em a lot on rock radio. There are a couple of great bands from the young generation. I mean, some of those bands, like VOLBEAT, they're out there for quite a while. But it's great to see that there's a young generation of rock artists, musicians, bands that carry the flame and keep going."

SCORPIONS's latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

SCORPIONS originally intended to record the new album in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, some of the initial work was done with Greg remotely, after which SCORPIONS opted to helm the recordings themselves with the help of their engineer Hans-Martin Buff.

"Rock Believer" marked SCORPIONS' first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' previous full-length collection of new recordings was "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Mikkey Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.