SCORPIONS' MATTHIAS JABS On His Songwriting Relationship With RUDOLF SCHENKER: 'The Most Important Thing Is That The Band Is Successful'

In a recent interview with former THE HOURGLASS guitarist Rudi Messiah, Matthias Jabs spoke about his songwriting relationship with fellow SCORPIONS guitarist Rudolf Schenker. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "To me, the most important thing is that the band is successful. So if we have great songs, I mean, I have enough to do to do all the guitar arrangements, or most of them. But if we have enough good songs, it's not absolutely necessary to start writing something else. It might be as good, it might be better, it might be not as good, but the important thing is that the album is great — at least that's what we're all thinking at the time we are making it. Looking back, sometimes you have a different opinion, but that's the most important thing, that the band continues to be successful, and that's what, in the team, everybody should look for."

He continued: "I know some bands have their disputes about 'I do this, and I wanna do the same,' and blah blah, and sometimes it works but many times bands break up because of that stuff. So I think if you have a far vision, then you know that… We are celebrating our 60th anniversary next year. You can't do that when you have a dispute about relatively minor things or small things. You have to [see] the big picture. It's more important."

SCORPIONS' only continuous member has been Schenker, although singer Klaus Meine has appeared on all of the band's studio albums, while Jabs has been a consistent member since 1978, and bassist Paweł Mąciwoda and drummer Mikkey Dee have been in the band since 2003 and 2016, respectively.

SCORPIONS' latest album, "Rock Believer", was released in February 2022. The LP was recorded primarily at Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Last month, Deadline reported that a SCORPIONS biopic, "Wind Of Change", is currently being developed and produced by ESX Entertainment, the company founded by actor, producer and former race car driver Ali Afshar.

"Wind Of Change" will tell the story of "three unlikely friends whose passion for rock 'n' roll fueled their rise from the ashes of post-World War II Germany to the global stardom in the 1980s as the multi-platinum rock band SCORPIONS," according to Deadline. French-born filmmaker Alex Ranarivelo ("American Wrestler: The Wizard") will direct.