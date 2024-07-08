KITTIE Has Six Songs Left Over From 'Fire' Writing Sessions: 'Maybe We'll Put 'Em On The Next Record'

During an appearance on the BREWtally Speaking podcast, KITTIE drummer Mercedes Lander spoke about the Canadian metal band's first album in over 13 years, "Fire", which was made available on June 21 via Sumerian Records. She said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's so many songs that I like on this record. We picked 10 out of the 16 or so that we wrote. And I think that was the hardest part of this experience, was only picking 10 songs… It's so hard because I personally think that they're all so good, but I'm clearly biased. I think they're all great. And it was really hard to make that decision to pick those songs, so much so that we [told our producer Nick Raskulinecz], like, 'Nick, what do we do?' And he was, like, well, 'If it were me, let's pick these songs.' And we were, like, 'Okay, you know what? Let's just do it.' 'Cause we couldn't make a decision."

Addressing KITTIE's future plans, both in terms of recording and touring, Mercedes said: "So right now there are other things that are going to happen that I think that some older KITIE fans are gonna be really excited about. So there's some things coming down the pipe that will be, I think, really exciting for everyone involved. So you're just gonna have to wait to see what happens. Unfortunately, I can't talk more about it. But other than that, I think we're probably gonna go back and take those six songs that we didn't record [during the 'Fire' sessions] and maybe rework them and then maybe we'll put 'em on the next record."

In April, KITTIE announced an exclusive run of North American headline dates. The long-awaited shows will see the band perform in five cities across the U.S. and Canada this July and August, giving fans a very special and rare chance to see the band play a full headline set that will include their recently released singles "We Are Shadows" and "Eyes Wide Open" as well as classic hits and some deep cuts not played live since the band's early days.

Last November, it was revealed that KITTIE was working on a new studio LP with Raskulinecz at Nashville's Sienna Studios.

Raskulinecz, who moved to Nashville from Los Angeles around 16 years ago, had previously worked with such acts as RUSH, ALICE IN CHAINS, KORN, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, SKID ROW and the DEFTONES.

KITTIE played its first concert in five years in September 2022 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Mercedes and guitarist/vocalist Morgan Lander in KITTIE's current lineup are guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.

"I've Failed You" sold 3,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 178 on The Billboard 200 chart.

