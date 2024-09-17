  • facebook
SEBASTIAN BACH Doesn't Care About Alienating Some Of His Fans With His Political Views: 'Go F*** Yourself'

September 17, 2024

In a new interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach was asked if his recent social media post in which he said was "endorsing Taylor Swift" could be taken as his own endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, since the pop superstar herself publicly endorsed Harris following the September presidential debate. Bach responded: "You know, I don't tell people what to do, but I will say that if we don't have democracy, we don't have anything. So there, I just said it. [Laughs]"

He continued: "People say, 'You're alienating your audience.' When I say things like that, I gain, like, 40,000 fucking followers! So this whole 'Don't alienate people' — there's only side that is fucking alienating people! There's only one! The other one is actually uniting people. So spare me, 'Oh, he's losing 50% of his audience.' I don't want that 50%, so fuck off! That 50% is not cool enough to listen to Sebastian Bach, so go fuck yourself."

Elaborating on why he feels a need to speak up, Sebastian said: "I just have a problem when I hear people say, 'I don't want musicians to say what they believe in. Just shut up and sing.' Well, I've got two words for you: BLACK SABBATH. When I listen to a song like 'War Pigs', I couldn't think of a more political lyric of any music there is in life than that fucking song. 'Generals gathered in their masses / Just like witches at black masses.' I mean, to me, that's saying, 'Fuck these assholes!'

"I feel that at times like these, there's too much at stake to be silent," he added. "To be silent is to be complicit. For every fucking Ted Nugent out there, there is a Sebastian Bach, and I'm fine with that. I'm good with that. You go say what you want to say, and I'm gonna say what I want to say."

Bach frequently criticized Donald Trump's policies in interviews and on Twitter during the former U.S. president's time in office. In July 2020, he told Esquire that he missed "smarts" in the White House. "I can't watch footage of JFK from 1962," he said. "I can't even watch that shit because I'll cry. Because motherfucker is so cool and so smart and hates racism. And then we have this fucking jackass. And it's just not fair to the country. I put Barack Obama in the same category. When I watch him speak, it rips my heart out because he makes you feel safe."

In August 2019, Sebastian lambasted America's 45th president, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, then-Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican leaders for their inaction on gun regulation. A month earlier, Bach made headlines when he said that he "would do a better job" running the county than Trump.

In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Sebastian revealed that he voted for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

