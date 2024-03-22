SEBASTIAN BACH Doesn't 'Get' TikTok: 'It Doesn't Relate To Me'

In a new interview with Harley Roxx of the KDOT Rock 104.5 radio station, Sebastian Bach spoke about his social media presence as it relates to the lead-up to the release of his long-awaited new solo album, "Child Within The Man", due on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The former SKID ROW singer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I've gotta be honest with you. I have to be honest. I have a whole team behind me with this record. And the reason I'm telling you that is because, yes, I rule on Facebook; I've got over a million followers on there. That's awesome. I ruled on Twitter, and now X, even though I like Twitter way better than X. I ruled that. I ruled Instagram. I got half a million followers on Instagram, which is very good. So I got all those down. But I've gotta tell you, you all lost me at TikTok. I don't get it. I don't understand it. Everybody tells me it's the biggest music platform. So I go on there. I go, 'Oh, I've gotta get into this.' And it doesn't relate to me, really. But I have a team of people who run my TikTok page, and I haven't seen my TikTok page since last October. 'Cause this team took over when my song came out in November. And then I gave them all my logins and everything. And so they're running it. I hope it's cool. I hope it's good. But I love my team. I approve everything they put out. So it's cool."

Bach continued: "To me, honest to God, the Internet now is overwhelming. You have to constantly post stuff, and to be honest, I don't feel like posting stuff all the time. I don't. I don't say, 'Oh, I've gotta post something.' That's not who I am.' I post something if it's interesting to me and if it looks cool or it sounds cool or it's some important info. I don't say, 'It's 9 a. m. That's when most people are watching. I've gotta post something right now.' But honestly, that's how people are now."

"An album more than 10 years in the making." That's how former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach describes his new solo LP, "Child Within The Man", set for release on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on jewelcase CD, cassette, and double LP in a variety of colour options.

The album artwork holds special meaning since it was designed by Bach's father, noted visual artist David Bierk.

In advance of the album's release, Bach will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The "What Do I Got To Lose?" tour is a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, California.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.