  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

JOSH FREESE Confirms Return To A PERFECT CIRCLE After 13 Years

March 22, 2024

FOO FIGHTERS drummer Josh Freese will sit behind the kit for A PERFECT CIRCLE on select dates during the latter band's "Sessanta" tour. It will mark the first time he has performed with the Maynard James Keenan-fronted outfit in 13 years.

The "Sessanta" tour, which celebrates Keenan's 60th birthday, will also feature PUSCIFER and PRIMUS.

Freese will play with A PERFECT CIRCLE for the first 13 shows of the tour, from the kickoff concert on April 2 in Boston through the April 20 gig in Los Angeles. PUSCIFER's Gunnar Olsen will then take over from the April 21 show in Berkeley, California through the May 4 concert in Forest Hills, New York.

In a statement posted on his social media, Freese said: "Happy to report that for the first time in 13 years I'll be going out with A PERFECT CIRCLE on the upcoming 'Sessanta' tour. Due to my schedule with the FOO FIGHTERS I'll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20. Gunnar from PUSCIFER will be filling in on the remaining dates (maybe a little Tim Alexander too?) There's a chance I'll be able to show up to another gig or two after that if time allows but for now that's the plan.

"A PERFECT CIRCLE has always been a very special band for me and I'm really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again."

Earlier this week, Freese shared a photo of his A PERFECT CIRCLE DW Collectors drum kit, accompanied by the caption "13 years later…like riding a bike."

Freese played on the first three A PERFECT CIRCLE albums, leading up to the band's first hiatus in 2005. He rejoined for a short stint when A PERFECT CIRCLE regrouped in 2010, but didn’t appear on the band's 2018 LP "Eat The Elephant".

Find more on A perfect circle
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).