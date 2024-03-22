JOSH FREESE Confirms Return To A PERFECT CIRCLE After 13 Years

FOO FIGHTERS drummer Josh Freese will sit behind the kit for A PERFECT CIRCLE on select dates during the latter band's "Sessanta" tour. It will mark the first time he has performed with the Maynard James Keenan-fronted outfit in 13 years.

The "Sessanta" tour, which celebrates Keenan's 60th birthday, will also feature PUSCIFER and PRIMUS.

Freese will play with A PERFECT CIRCLE for the first 13 shows of the tour, from the kickoff concert on April 2 in Boston through the April 20 gig in Los Angeles. PUSCIFER's Gunnar Olsen will then take over from the April 21 show in Berkeley, California through the May 4 concert in Forest Hills, New York.

In a statement posted on his social media, Freese said: "Happy to report that for the first time in 13 years I'll be going out with A PERFECT CIRCLE on the upcoming 'Sessanta' tour. Due to my schedule with the FOO FIGHTERS I'll be having to jump off after the Hollywood Bowl on April 20. Gunnar from PUSCIFER will be filling in on the remaining dates (maybe a little Tim Alexander too?) There's a chance I'll be able to show up to another gig or two after that if time allows but for now that's the plan.

"A PERFECT CIRCLE has always been a very special band for me and I'm really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs again."

Earlier this week, Freese shared a photo of his A PERFECT CIRCLE DW Collectors drum kit, accompanied by the caption "13 years later…like riding a bike."

Freese played on the first three A PERFECT CIRCLE albums, leading up to the band's first hiatus in 2005. He rejoined for a short stint when A PERFECT CIRCLE regrouped in 2010, but didn’t appear on the band's 2018 LP "Eat The Elephant".