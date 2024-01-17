SEBASTIAN BACH Explains Why It Took 10 Years For Him To Release New Music

In a new interview with Larry Mac of the 96.1 KLPX radio station, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked why it has taken him nearly 10 years to release new music after the arrival of his last album, 2014's "Give 'Em Hell". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, that had a lot to do with business and also the pandemic. That took the wind out of all our sails for a couple of years. But that's when I actually buckled down, 'cause I had nothing else to do other than Cameos [video messages]. [Laughs] So, yeah, I used that time to go to Orlando, Florida. We all lived at [producer Michael] 'Elvis' Baskette's studio, Studio Barbarosa [in Gotha, Florida]. I've never had an experience like that. The closest was the first SKID ROW album. We lived in the same hotel then, but we didn't live in the same house. For this album, we all lived together and just focused on the album. And I can't wait for it to come out. I can't wait for you to hear it."

Regarding which other musicians were involved in writing and recording his upcoming album, Bach said: "I did an album 10 years ago. It's so crazy. I thought it was eight years ago, but people are telling me it's 10. I don't know exactly. But it's called 'Give 'Em Hell' was my last album. And I worked with a guitar player named Devin Bronson, who I was introduced to from Duff McKagan from GUNS N' ROSES. He goes, 'Baz, I got this guitar player who's such an incredible songwriter. You've gotta hook up with him.' And that was from Duff. Duff was on my last record. And that's Devin Bronson. And so Devin I teamed up with again. He just crushes me with riffs. He'll send me, like, five ideas and I'll like, like, two of them, but he won't get his feelings hurt. He'll say, 'Okay.' And then he'll send me 10 more. That's how it happened. But then when I went to do the record, [ALTER BRIDGE's] Myles Kennedy reached out to Elvis, his buddy, and said, 'Hey, would Sebastian be interested in hearing any of my ideas?' And I go, 'Are you kidding me?' I don't care if my neighbor wrote a good song."

This past November, Bach released a new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?" The song's official music video, which was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, can be seen below.

"What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy and Baskette, the latter of whom also served as the track's producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the track as Sebastian's voice rings out on the refrain, "I'm holding on for judgment day." The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?", the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music.

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since the aforementioned "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.

Although Bach had said in some of his interviews a few years ago that his next record would be less musically aggressive and it would be "more uplifting and fun," he told WRIF that he has since had a change of heart.

"Well, before [the new record deal] happened, I was thinking of doing more of an acoustic-based record because I've done a lot of solo records," he said. "I've done 'Angel Down', which I'm very proud of that album,. Then 'Kicking & Screaming', which is a great album. 'Give 'Em Hell'… Not to mention 'ABachalypse Now', which is a three-record set. 'Forever Wild' DVD, 'Bring 'Em Bach Alive!'… I've put out a lot of records. And putting out the last one, when I put so much time and effort into it and it doesn't get the attention that it deserves, for me as an artist, I'm, like, 'Fuck!' So I was, like, you know what? If I'm gonna put out another heavy metal, hard rock album, I need help. I need a company around me that's gonna put the same kind of attention and time and effort into it as I am. So now that looks like it's happening. So now I'm changing the way I'm looking at things."

On the live front, Sebastian will hit the road in 2024 for a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances, with more dates to be announced in the coming months.