SEBASTIAN BACH Featured In New Commercial For Short-Term Loan Provider DOLLAR LOAN CENTER

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach is featured in a new commercial for the loan approval machine from Dollar Loan Center, a short-term loan provider with more than 50 locations all over Nevada and Utah. Established in 1998, Dollar Loan Center describes itself as "the key provider of installment signature loans in the industry."

Bach is not the first high-profile rocker to appear in a b>Dollar Loan Center commercial. Two months ago, MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil was featured in an ad that was filmed at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, Nevada, home of local hockey team the Silver Knights. That commercial featured Neil also roaming the ice behind the wheel of a Zamboni.

Dollar Loan Center CEO and founder Chuck Brennan is a longtime rock music lover and former music industry executive. With his strong background in the financial services industry, Chuck recognized that there was a better way to make short-term loans than the typical payday loan (flat-fee for holding a post-dated check for a fixed period). The business model was simple — offer customers a signature loan (no check or other collateral, simple interest; the interest accrues daily and does not compound).

At only 18 years old, Brennan started side managing bands to quench his love of rock music. Just three years later, he opened the largest rock club in Minnesota, The Blitz, becoming the youngest person in the state ever to get a liquor license. In 1992, Chuck promoted his first KISS concert at the Sioux Falls arena.

In 2007, Entrepreneur magazine listed Dollar Loan Center among its "Hot 500" fastest-growing businesses.

Dollar Loan Center's first branch was in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dollar Loan Center's controlled expansion from 1999 through 2008 yielded a stronghold of locations in Las Vegas, the Reno/Carson City area, Salt Lake City, Utah and in the state of South Dakota. The growth strategy included both organic growth along with several acquisitions of mom and pop locations. In 2012, Dollar Loan Center expanded into California, and Dollar Loan Center now runs 56 locations throughout Nevada and Utah.

Hey dude! Don't be broke! Get on the Zamboni & score a coupla bucks now!💰

🏒 💸🏒 #DontBeBrokehttps://t.co/p60m1K870B — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) July 11, 2022