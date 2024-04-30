SEBASTIAN BACH Isn't Thinking About Retirement: 'I Can Keep Doing This When I'm 70, 80'

In a new interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach was asked how he woud define success for his upcoming solo album "Child Within The Man". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's already successful and it's not even released yet. [Laughs] I can't believe it. I can't believe that [the music video for the first single, 'What Do I Got To Lose?', has] got over one million views. I mean, in '89, if you sold a million records, that's a platinum album. Nobody can buy this record yet. Well, you can preorder it, but you can't buy it. But they're, like, 'Well, I've gotta hear it.' So, to me, that's the same kind of thing. I mean, really."

He continued: "I don't know what to say. Just the fans have shown me that I can be like Willie Nelson or George Strait or Neil Young or Sammy Hagar. I can be like that, dude. I can keep doing this when I'm 70, 80 — God willing that I'm still around. But I know how to sing. I know how to warm up my voice to get it to do what you guys want it to do and what I want it to do. There's no difference for my vocals. The only difference is, is that because everybody's filming everything, I can't run around as much. [Laughs] But it was always like that. It was like that in SKID ROW. If I'm jumping off the drum riser, it's not gonna sound like the record, but there's something to be said for jumping off the drum riser. It's not 'either or'. People would be fucking bored if I just stood there. So I've gotta figure out how to do it both. And it's physically very challenging. Ask anybody who tried to replace me."

"Child Within The Man" will arrive on May 10 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The LP was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album. The album will be available on jewelcase CD, cassette, and double LP in a variety of colour options.

"What Do I Got To Lose?" was co-written by Sebastian, Kennedy and Baskette, the latter of whom also served as the track's producer.

In advance of the album's release, Bach will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The "What Do I Got To Lose?" tour is a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances that kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the U.S. and Mexico. The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, California.

Bach performed "What Do I Got To Lose?" live for the first time during his February 24 concert at Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Bach released the official music video for "What Do I Got To Lose?" in December. The clip was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera. For the video, which shows Bach cruising through the desert in a convertible and performing with a full band, Sebastian was joined by his former SKID ROW bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso. The clip also features an appearance by actor and comedian Craig Gass and Sebastian's wife Suzanne, who plays a scantily clad car wash attendant.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.