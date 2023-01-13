  • facebook
SEBASTIAN BACH Pays Tribute To LISA MARIE PRESLEY: I 'Wish We Could Have Hung Out And Rocked A Little Longer'

January 13, 2023

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley who passed away on Thursday (January 12) after suffering cardiac arrest. The only daughter of Elvis Presley is survived by her twin daughters, Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and daughter Riley Keough, 33. Presley was 54.

Earlier today, Bach shared a few photos of him, his wife Suzanne Le Bach and Lisa, and he included the following message: "I'm so sick and tired of running to the phone and posting pictures of people that I know that just died.

"If some of you don't realize how short life is, what more proof could you need than Lisa Marie. I'm 54 years old myself. Every day it's another scary fact of life right in the face for all of us.

"I would like to say sorry to Lisa Marie for not hanging out with her more and cheering her up more and putting a smile on her face like we did this night here @gunsnroses last time they played Los Angeles we hung out with Lisa Marie two nights in a row, really got to know her, laughed, had fun, and rocked hard. Those days are now gone.

"It was great meeting you and knowing you for a short time @lisampresley . Wish we could have hung out and rocked a little longer".

Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother Priscilla Presley to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis", about her late father.

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27.

Lisa Marie Presley was previously married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley will be interred at Graceland, next to her late son, a representative of her daughter, actor Riley Keough, told NBC News on Friday.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," the rep said.

Elvis Presley is also buried at Graceland, the rock icon's famed Memphis mansion and shrine.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," according to a statement by Graceland.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

