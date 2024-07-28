SEBASTIAN BACH 'Really Enjoyed' Being On 'Gilmore Girls'

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach appeared in seasons 4 through 7 of "Gilmore Girls", the beloved series that ran on The WB and CW from 2000 to 2007, as the guitarist who replaced Adam Brody's Dave Rygalski in the band HEP ALIEN. He returned in the 2016 revival, "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life".

During a recent appearance on Fox 5 Vegas's "More" show, Bach was asked what it was like "doing the acting thing" and whether he liked it. Sebastian responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I really enjoyed it. It's an hour-long show, and there's a lot of dialogue. And the director would always say, 'Okay. Do it one time as fast as you can.' So I'd be like an auctioneer [speaking really fast]. And then one time my agent calls, he goes, 'Sebastian, the show 'Law & Order' wants you to be a DJ, like a drug dealer or something. I go, 'Law & Order'. That's my dad's favorite show. And so I went to audition for 'Law & Order' and I did my lines as fast as I could because [of my 'Gilmore Girls' experience]. And the guy goes, 'Dude, slow down.' I go, 'Oh, Jeez. Well, I'm on the show the 'Gilmore Girls'."

He added: "So I love the 'Gilmore Girls'. And now it's on Netflix, and I'm on the new one on Netflix, 'A Year In The Life'. And my next TV appearance, I'm gonna be on a show on Food Network called the 'Worst Cooks In America'."

In a 2016 interview with US Weekly, Bach was asked to name his favorite "Gilmore Girls" memory. He said: "My favorite 'Gilmore Girls' memory was when the lead singer of RUSH, Geddy Lee, came to the set with his daughter. I'm the biggest RUSH fan in the world and I couldn't believe it. I talked to the producers like, 'You gotta get them in the show!' So Helen Pai wrote a scene where Geddy and his daughter are in the background [in season 7's 'Will You Be My Lorelai Gilmore?']. You can't really see them, but they're there."

Regarding what filming the revival was like in comparison to the original, Bach said: "Filming the 'Gilmore Girls' revival was like stepping into a time machine. That is the best analogy I could give you. It was like time travel. They hired the exact same cast, but they also hired the exact same crew, the same dialogue coach, the same wardrobe girl. Everything was the same as the original series. So walking around there, it was like it's 2004 again! It's a very rare thing to have in life, to be able to revisit something that is so important. That show is important to a lot of people. It's an honor to be on it."

On the topic of his favorite song to play with HEP ALIEN, Sebastian said: "That's got to be 'Hollaback Girl'! Everybody thinks that's hilarious. When we did that shoot, the director, Dan Palladino, was like, 'Hey, do you want to do a key lower because it's Gwen Stefani and you're a dude?' I was, like, 'Who you talking to? We don't change the keys! We don't do that in HEP ALIEN! We do it in the original key. That's the way we roll.' [Laughs]"

Sebastian went on to say that he "would like to actually play a real, live" HEP ALIEN "show sometime for the 'Gilmore Girls' fans. I think they would really like that. We get a lot of HEP ALIEN fans coming to my concerts across the country, and between songs, I'll start 'Hollaback Girl' and the whole crowd finishes it for me. The whole place sings it. I think there's a demand for that."

In early 2016, Bach discussed his television work in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock. He said: "Honestly, the way I look at [my appearances on] television is to promote my music. I know that's silly, but, to me, the albums last forever, more than any TV show. MTV doesn't play rock videos, but if I'm on 'Gilmore Girls', it's like, 'Who is this dude? I'm going to check out his albums.'"

He continued: "Netflix has given that show a whole new thing. I walk around and I always hear [about] 'Gilmore Girls'.

"I get noticed for different things in different parts of town," he added. "If I go to [famous Los Angeles rock club] the Rainbow, it's SKID ROW. If I go to a mall, it's 'Gilmore Girls'. If I walk around in the country of Canada, there is one thing that they like about me and that's 'The Trailer Park Boys'. Everywhere I go! I just consider myself lucky that I can do different things."