SEBASTIAN BACH: 'There's A Lack Of Fun' In 2023 Rock And Roll

Former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach spoke to Gold Derby's Denton Davidson about his recently released single "What Do I Got To Lose?" The song was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (ALTER BRIDGE, SLASH) and Michael "Elvis" Baskette (MAMMOTH WVH, SLASH),the latter of whom also served as the track's producer.

Bach said: "['What Do I Got To Lose?'] I wrote with Myles Kennedy from Slash's band and from ALTER BRIDGE. It was produced by Elvis Baskette, who has produced all of Wolfgang Van Halen's records. I couldn't be more proud of it; I just couldn't be more proud of it.

"This song is fun," he continued. "And when I look around rock and roll in 2023, I think there's a lack of fun. Everybody's, 'This guy said this about this guy. This guy said this about that.' It's just clickbait and negativity that I could see. There's not a lot of fun, positive, good-time rock. And this song [is] fun, fist-in-the-air party-time rock in the tradition of [DEF LEPPARD's] 'Pour Some Sugar On Me'. That's what this song reminds me of. It's that much fun. And I couldn't be more proud of it."

The official music video for "What Do I Got To Lose?", directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, can be seen below.

For the release of "What Do I Got To Lose?", Bach teamed up with Reigning Phoenix Music. It marks Sebastian's first new music in ten years.

Among the other musicians who have assisted Bach during the writing and recording process for his new music are Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, Michael Jackson),John 5 (ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),Devin Bronson, Brent Woods, Eli Santana and Jeremy Colson.

Bach hasn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014. Like its predecessor, 2011's "Kicking & Screaming", the disc was released through Frontiers Music Srl, the Italian label which specializes in what's commonly called AOR, a term that once signified a popular radio format ("album-oriented rock") but nowadays applies to acts whose airplay is marginal.