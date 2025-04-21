SAMMY HAGAR To Release EDDIE VAN HALEN-Inspired New Song 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.'

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Sammy Hagar will release a personal new single, "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.", on April 25 via Big Machine Rock. The track, a melodic rock anthem written by Hagar and guitar legend Joe Satriani, was inspired by a dream and brought to reality by introspective lyrics, powerful chords and rhythmic guitar and drums. The single will debut globally across all platforms on April 25, accompanied by an official lyric video on YouTube.

Inspired by a vivid dream Hagar had about the late Eddie Van Halen, the song marks a full-circle moment in his storied career. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." features Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Joe Satriani on guitar and Kenny Aronoff on drums. The production — handled by Hagar, Satriani and Eric Caudieux — delivers a sound that is at once nostalgic and forward-looking. According to Hagar, the dream that sparked the song came about a year after Eddie's passing and left a lasting impact. Rather than being a somber farewell, the song is a celebration and expression of appreciation — for the fans, and for the unforgettable chapter they shared in VAN HALEN.

"This song is my final bow to that part of my life," says Hagar. "It's not meant to be anything more than a 'thank you' — with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo." Hagar also shared that Satriani's contribution to the track brought a unique emotional energy. "Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound — he brought in that big, emotional, guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie's spirit but is entirely of Joe's creation. With Michael Anthony's thundering bass and stellar VAN HALEN-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff's relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels."

The release week will be a monumental one for Hagar and the band, with:

On April 27, the official "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." music video, directed and edited by ZZ Satriani, will premiere live during Hagar's headline set at the Stagecoach festival's Palomino Stage and globally during a YouTube video premiere.

On April 30, fans at the launch of Hagar and the band's Las Vegas residency will experience the song's first live performance at the kick-off show at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

"Encore, Thank You, Goodnight." will be serviced to classic, active and mainstream rock radio on April 25. A full digital campaign will launch across social platforms, showcasing behind-the-scenes footage, TikTok and Instagram reels, fan-generated content and more. A seven-inch collector's edition vinyl will be available for pre-order, along with bundles and exclusive merchandise drops.

For more than four decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE to his multi-platinum solo career to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest supergroup THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written, with songs like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Since opening his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, he's turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand encompassing restaurants and spirits. A pioneer in the spirits industry, he launched Cabo Wabo Tequila in 1996 and catapulted it into the No. 2-selling premium tequila brand in the United States. In 2010, Hagar sold his interests in Cabo Wabo Tequila to Gruppo Campari in a nine-figure deal that's widely credited as the start of the celebrity-owned spirits trend. He now owns an award-winning portfolio of top-shelf spirits and beer which includes Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a partnership with Guy Fieri, and Red Rocker Brewing Co. Never one to hit the brakes, Sammy's also expanded his successes into publishing, TV, radio and beyond, including five seasons of his hit TV show "Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar" and as host of "Sammy Hagar's Top Rock Countdown", a weekly syndicated radio show on more than 90 U.S. stations. He's a No. 1 The New York Times bestselling author, a dedicated philanthropist, donating millions back to local communities through The Hagar Family Foundation, and as the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos, an honor he was bestowed in 2022 in recognition of his longtime investment in the people and economy of Mexico.

