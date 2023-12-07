SEBASTIAN BACH Unveiled As Tiki On Singing Competition 'The Masked Singer'

Former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach was revealed to be the voice behind the Tiki mask on Wednesday's (December 6) episode of "The Masked Singer".

Based on an international hit, "The Masked Singer" features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.

Back for Season 10 are host Nick Cannon, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Nicole was the only one to guess correctly with Bach, who has pursued a solo career since being fired from SKID ROW in 1996.

"It was the connection to me that sealed the deal," Nicole said. "It was 2006 and I was on the same bill as this legend and we saw the monkey clue for SKID ROW's song 'Monkey Business'."

Prior to Tiki's performance of KISS's classic "I Was Made for Lovin' You", Sebastian shared a little bit about his journey from small-town kid to world-famous performer.

"When I was a kid, my buddy asked me to join a choir," Tiki said. "He told me if I got in, I'd get a three buck stipend every month. I said, 'What's a stipend?' But I knew three bucks meant two more KISS posters. So, I auditioned, and because I had a super high-pitched voice, I was made lead soprano.

"Who would have thunk I'd be touring the rest of my life," he added. "It just goes to show never pass up an opportunity because you never know what it will lead you to."

Regarding why he chose to do the show, Bach told Variety: "I love singing, and honestly I saw some really cool friends of mine on the show — namely Dee Snider and Bret Michaels. I've always loved a big production. I just went to the very last KISS show at Madison Square Garden. And I've always loved costumes and make-up and smoke and lights. 'The Masked Singer' is definitely a big production with a lot of staging. Before I got on the show, I thought it was more about comedy and the costumes — which it is. But then when I did it, I found out it's about the singing. I was very happy to be a part of it because I love to sing."