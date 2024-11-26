  • facebook
Second Edition Of 'Edward Van Halen' Photo Book By ROSS HALFIN Coming From RUFUS PUBLICATIONS

November 26, 2024

Rufus Publications has announced the second edition of "Edward Van Halen" by Ross Halfin, a 416-page revised and expanded celebration of rock's iconic guitar player, a man who changed the way rock music would be played forever. This extensive photo book features many classic and unseen shots chosen by Ross from his personal archive together with an exclusive introduction from Eddie's friend and fellow player, BLACK SABBATH's Tony Iommi. Respected journalist Mark Blake provides a career essay on Van Halen's hugely successful career. This original 364-page edition of the book has long since sold out and this new edition has been completely redesigned by Tom Jermann and now features 52 extra pages and many new images recently scanned for this edition. The book starts with the band's first trip to the United Kingdom and goes through to the Sammy Hagar era.

Iommi writes in his introduction: "SABBATH was making the 'Cross Purposes' album, and we were doing a song called 'Evil Eye'. I suggested Eddie have a go. He played it with us and started doing all the guitar parts and solos. I still have a recording of it somewhere, which we may put out at some point in the future."

The book is available in two editions, including a standard edition, beautifully printed and bound, with a laminated card sleeve. The book measures 240mm x 345mm and is printed on 170gsm art paper. The book retails for £89 plus worldwide delivery. An ultra-limited, oversized A3 Edition is also available, supplied in a beautiful clamshell case with a limited-edition Ross Halfin photo print. Only 100 copies of this edition are available, signed by Ross Halfin and costing £400 plus worldwide delivery.

Pre-orders will begin on Wednesday November 27 at 3 p.m. U.K. time at this location.

After Eddie was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, he began flying to Germany for treatments. Eventually, the cancer spread to Eddie's spine and brain. Just a few months later, in October 2020, Eddie died at age 65.

In December 2021, Eddie's immediate cause of death was revealed to be a cerebrovascular event, such as a stroke. Pneumonia, the blood disorder myelodysplastic syndrome and lung cancer were also cited as underlying causes in his death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ. The certificate also listed a number of other "significant conditions" that contributed to Eddie's death, including squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancer) of the head and neck, and atrial fibrillation, a condition that causes irregular heartbeat and elevates stroke risk.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

