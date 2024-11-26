Watch: DUFF MCKAGAN Performs At 'KLOS Helpful Honda Rock Room' In Los Angeles

On November 12, GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan came to the KLOS Helpful Honda Rock Room, a top-secret location in the Los Angeles area, for an intimate interview with Matt Pinfield, followed by a live jam featuring his solo material. Video of his performance can be seen below.

In October, Duff heralded the U.S. kickoff of his "Lighthouse" tour 2024 with the premiere of three new songs that saw him joined by a trio of iconic punk legends who accompanied him on select dates of the headline run.

The U.S. leg of McKagan's "Lighthouse" tour 2024 got underway on November 4 at Boston, Massachusetts's Paradise Rock Club. Highlights included intimate shows at New York City's Le Poisson Rouge (November 6),Chicago, Illinois's Outset (November 8),and Denver, Colorado's Bluebird Theater (November 10),all of which saw support from Lee Ving's RANGE WAR, marking the first live performances from the famed FEAR founder's groundbreaking country-punk outfit in over three decades. "Lighthouse" tour '24 then hit Los Angeles, California's historic El Rey Theatre (November 13) with support from acclaimed singer-songwriter — and Duff's daughter — Grace McKagan, before wrapping up at Portland, Oregon's Aladdin Theater (November 18) and Seattle, Washington's The Showbox (November 20) joined by extremely rare solo acoustic performances by legendary D.O.A. co-founder Joey "Shithead" Keithley.

McKagan and his band wrapped the European leg of the "Lighthouse" tour in October following sold-out stops in Scotland, England, the Netherlands, Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and Sweden. Among the tour's highlights was a very special guest appearance by SEX PISTOLS co-founding guitarist Steve Jones at London, England's Islington Assembly Hall that saw the two longtime friends (and NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS bandmates) joining forces for electrifying renditions of Johnny Thunders's "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory" and David Bowie's "Heroes", the latter of which can be viewed now at McKagan's official YouTube channel.

McKagan marked the start of "Lighthouse" tour in September with the debut of a double-sided single including a distinctive cover of Bowie's timeless "Heroes" backed with "True To The Death Rock N Roll Ballad", both available now. "Heroes" is joined by an official visualizer streaming now at YouTube.

In addition, McKagan recently announced "Duff McKagan Live At Easy Street", a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl LP release of his hometown performance last December at Seattle, Washington's Easy Street Records, arriving for RSD Black Friday 2024 on November 29. The limited-edition release features ten searing live tracks, including performances of songs from McKagan's critically acclaimed third solo album, "Lighthouse".