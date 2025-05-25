See 4K Video Of AC/DC's Concert In Chicago During Spring 2025 North American Tour

MusicJunkie422 has uploaded 4K video of AC/DC's May 24 concert at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Check out the clips below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

02. Back In Black

03. Demon Fire

04. Shot Down In Flames

05. Thunderstruck

06. Have A Drink On Me

07. Hells Bells

08. Shot In The Dark

09. Stiff Upper Lip

10. Highway To Hell

11. Shoot To Thrill

12. Sin City

13. Rock 'N' Roll Train

14. Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

15. High Voltage

16. Riff Raff

17. You Shook Me All Night Long

18. Whole Lotta Rosie

19. Let There Be Rock

Encore:

20. T.N.T.

21. For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

AC/DC kicked off its 2025 North American "Power Up" tour on April 10 at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

AC/DC is performing in 13 stadiums coast to coast this spring. This run will conclude on May 28 in Cleveland, Ohio at Huntington Bank Field. Along the way, they are playing some of the most iconic and historic stadiums in the world. Support on the trek is coming from THE PRETTY RECKLESS.

After the North American leg of the "Power Up" tour, the Grammy-winning rock band will return to the road in Europe for 12 dates across 10 countries beginning on June 26 in Prague, Czech Republic. The tour includes AC/DC's first-ever show in Estonia and a return to Scotland for the first time in a decade.

AC/DC played the 24th and final concert of its "Power Up" European tour on August 17, 2024 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland. The trek was the first run of gigs since AC/DC's return to the stage at 2023's Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

The "Power Up" European tour marked AC/DC's first with the band's new touring lineup, consisting of longtime singer Brian Johnson, founding member and lead guitarist Angus Young, as well as rhythm guitarist Stevie Young (who officially joined the band in 2014, replacing his uncle Malcolm Young, who retired due to dementia),drummer Matt Laug (who joined in 2023, replacing longtime drummer Phil Rudd) and former JANE'S ADDICTION bassist Chris Chaney, who came on board in 2024 replacing longtime bassist Cliff Williams. Williams retired from AC/DC after the conclusion of the 2016 "Rock Or Bust" tour, although he did return to the fold briefly for the 2020 "Power Up" album and an appearance at Power Trip.

Prior to "Power Up", AC/DC's last tour took place in 2015 and 2016 and had a $180 million gross, with 2,310,061 sold tickets reported to the Pollstar box office.

AC/DC's latest album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and "Rock Or Bust".

AC/DC's current tour comes eight years after Johnson bowed out a 2016 run of shows due to a hearing condition.

The band has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, including "Back In Back", which ranks as one of the top-selling LPs of all time.