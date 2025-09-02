See 4K Video Of ALICE COOPER's Concert At Graceland Soundstage In Memphis

4K fan-filmed video of Alice Cooper's entire August 30 concert at Soundstage at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee can be seen below.

The setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Lock Me Up

02. Welcome To The Show

03. No More Mr. Nice Guy

04. I'm Eighteen

05. Under My Wheels

06. Bed Of Nails

07. Snakebite

08. Be My Lover

09. Lost In America

10. He's Back (The Man Behind The Mask)

11. Hey Stoopid

12. Drum Solo

13. Welcome To My Nightmare

14. Cold Ethyl

15. Go To Hell

16. Poison

17. Guitar Solo

18. Black Widow Jam

19. Ballad Of Dwight Fry

20. I Love The Dead

21. School's Out

22. Paranoid (BLACK SABBATH cover)

23. Feed My Frankenstein

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for.

In an interview with the 96.1 KLPX radio station, Cooper stated about how his stage show has evolved over the years: "It's so funny because it used to be easy to shock an audience in the '70s. Now nobody's really trying — we're not really trying to shock an audience. I don't think anybody is 'shock rock' anymore, but those elements still remain in the show because they're fun to watch. It's still fun to watch the guillotine and the fact that you really buy in to it because of what happens before that. You're really concerned about this character Alice up there, what happens. And that's what I like about it. I want the audience to get involved in the show. We don't do a lot of lasers. We don't do things like that, because I want the emphasis to be on the character Alice, what happens to him and what he what exactly he's doing. But all that happens during all these songs that everybody knows — 'Feed My Frankenstein' and 'Poison' and 'No More Mr. Nice Guy' and, of course, 'School's Out' at the end."

Fresh from the success of his latest solo album "Road", a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring, Alice is accompanied, as always, by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henriksen (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

With a schedule that has included six months year in and year out on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real-life shocking images.

With his influence on rock and roll and popular culture long since acknowledged, there is little that Cooper hasn't achieved in his remarkable career, including platinum albums, sold-out tours and any number of honors and career achievement awards.

The surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band — Alice, guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neal Smith — recently reunited to release a brand-new studio album, "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", on July 25 via earMUSIC. This LP is heralded as the successor to their iconic records "School's Out", "Billion Dollar Babies", "Love It to Death" and "Killer".