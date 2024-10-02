See ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ In KAT VON D's 'I Am A Machine' Music Video

Multi-talented singer, songwriter and artist Kat Von D has released a new music video for "I Am A Machine", which features ARCH ENEMY vocalist Alissa White-Gluz, and is included on Kat Von D's just-released album "My Side Of The Mountain". The music video was directed by Vincente Cordero (JINJER, CRADLE OF FILTH, SUICIDE SILENCE).

Kat Von D says: "I've been such a huge fan of ARCH ENEMY for so long, it's been a dream come true getting to create music with Alissa. I was actually nervous about even asking her to sing on one of my songs, considering I make more dark, electronic music and not metal, but was so happy/relieved when she agreed to be a part of this album. She's one of the most talented friends I have. Getting to record her massive vocal range in person was beyond inspiring."

"I Am A Machine" was penned by Kat Von D with acclaimed Los Angeles songwriter Ferras (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Adam Lambert). Kat Von D's music is a unique blend of disco goth with influences drawing from synthwave, new wave, and post-punk, creating an iconic electronic sound reminiscent of the 1980s. Her lyrics, inspired by her experiences of love, darkness, and vulnerability, aim to captivate listeners with a mesmerizing musical style that seduces with its ethereal and romantically macabre charm. Fans around the world have been drawn to Kat's unforgettable and evolving brand of music.

From revolutionizing the tattoo industry to starring in hit TV shows, writing best-selling books, and creating a beauty empire, Kat Von D has done it all. But before all of that, her first love was music. She poured her heart into melodies and songwriting, an interest that predates her fame in tattoos and makeup. With a background in classical music and an eclectic appreciation for different genres, it's clear that music has always been her passion. Now, she's making waves in the goth/synthwave scene, and fans and critics love it.

Kat Von D's music has been featured by Billboard, US Weekly, Loudwire, Consequence, Flaunt magazine, Revolver magazine, and many others. "My Side Of The Mountain" follows the success of her debut album, "Love Made Me Do It", the "Exorcisms" EP, and her recent singles "Truth In Reverse", "Illusion", "Dead" and "Vampire Love". The critical praise her music has received, along with a growing musical fanbase, is a testament to its high caliber of songwriting and quality production, and it's no wonder she's not just a tattoo icon or makeup mogul — she's now a legit music powerhouse.