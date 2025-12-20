See ASESINO Perform Special 'DINO CAZARES-Era' BRUJERIA Set In Los Angeles

The Alquimia 7 channel on YouTube has uploaded video of ASESINO (Spanish for "assassin" or "murderer") — the death metal/grindcore project featuring FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares and FEAR FACTORY/STATIC-X bassist Tony Campos (on bass/vocals) — performing a special "Dino Cazares-era" BRUJERIA set on December 19 at 1720 in Los Angeles, California. Check out the clips below.

Cazares co-founded BRUJERIA in 1989 and appeared on the band's first three albums — "Matando Güeros" (1993),"Raza Odiada" (1995) and "Brujerizmo" (2000). He left BRUJERIA in 2005 to focus on other projects.

Over the course of the last three and a half decades, BRUJERIA has boasted a revolving lineup of high-profile musicians, including FAITH NO MORE bassist Billy Gould, ex-FEAR FACTORY drummer Raymond Herrera and CARCASS bassist/vocalist Jeff Walker.

ASESINO has spent the last few years sporadically working on material for its long-awaited third album.

The band's second disc, "Cristo Satanico", came out in 2006.

As with BRUJERIA, ASESINO's lyrics are sung entirely in Spanish and with the same subject matter of death, violence and perversion.

ASESINO sometimes plays SLAYER covers live, most notably "Angel Of Death" and "Raining Blood".

ASESINO made a guest appearance as a group of Mexican doctors in episode 57 of "Metalocalypse" on Adult Swim.