See DISTURBED's DAVID DRAIMAN In NOTHING MORE's 'Angel Song' Music Video

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE have teamed up with David Draiman (DISTURBED) on the track "Angel Song", from their upcoming album, "Carnal", due June 28 via Better Noise Music.

"The power of the track is undeniable," exclaims Draiman. "I've been a fan of the band since the very beginning."

"'Angel Song' is the haunting sound of our past selves melting into a future that is as bright as it is dark," explains NOTHING MORE frontman Jonny Hawkins. "Our animal nature is getting more and more chewed up by society and our souls swallowed by technology, but there's something in us that wants to fight back. As the song was coming together in the studio, it became immediately clear to us that David Draiman's voice would take it to another level. We're so happy with the result."

"Carnal" features 15 songs with the San Antonio, Texas-born quartet's most focused, adventurous, and intense music to date, including recent radio single "If It Doesn't Hurt". Recorded with Grammy-nominated producer Drew "WZRD BLD" Fulk (DISTURBED, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, A DAY TO REMEMBER) with mixing and mastering by Zakk Cervini (LIMP BIZKIT, MGK, BRING ME THE HORIZON),"Carnal" unites NOTHING MORE's trademark introspective philosophical lyrics and unapologetically massive anthems with in-your-face rockers designed for an all-encompassing audience.

"'Carnal' feels like a perfect encapsulation of what NOTHING MORE has always been," says guitarist Mark Vollelunga. "From progressive introspection to steady-state rock 'n roll, we felt like we've achieved the exact balance wanted for this next installment."

"It's a beautiful blend of memorable guitar riffs, illustrious chord progressions and heart wrenching lyrical performances all to the beat of a drum that palpitates with syncopated obsession," states bassist Daniel Oliver. "There's truly something for everyone on this record."

NOTHING MORE was recently presented with plaques for the band's newly RIAA gold-certified 2017 hit single "Go To War" from "The Stories We Tell Ourselves" album. The bandmembers were given the plaques at their recent co-headlining show at Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania from Better Noise Music's CFO Harris Masood. "Go To War" received two Grammy Award nominations ("Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance"),a nomination for Loudwire Music Awards' "Top Hard Rock Song" and was NOTHING MORE's first No. 1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock charts. It has since received over 113 million streams and has logged 30 million video views.

NOTHING MORE will wrap up their current co-headlining tour with WAGE WAR featuring special guests VEIL OF MAYA and SLEEP THEORY tomorrow May 18 in Bloomington, Illinois. NOTHING MORE was announced as direct support for GODSMACK in June and earlier this week announced additional support dates with GODSMACK throughout October. Tickets are on sale as of today at 12 p.m. (local time) along with VIP upgrades. NOTHING MORE will also appear at rock's top festivals this fall, including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and MMR*B*Q.

Since their emergence in 2003, NOTHING MORE have continuously topped the active rock radio charts, including nine No. 1 singles and over a half dozen Top 10 singles, among them "Tired Of Winning" from their 2022 album "Spirits".

NOTHING MORE have won over audiences across the globe with their commanding performances, of which Loudwire proclaimed: "it's their famously vivacious live shows that truly enthrall, especially when they pull out some of bassist Daniel Oliver's self-made gadgets. For instance, there's the 'Scorpion Tale', an extremely heavy beast made of metal scraps whose Ableton software permits singer Jonny Hawkins to alter multiple timbres (such as guitar, bass and vocals) while riding it. Then, you have the 'Drumtron/Bassinator,' a rotating bass stand connected to drums that allows for three-man bass solos."

"Carnal" track listing:

01. Carnal

02. House On Sand (feat. Eric V of I PREVAIL)

03. If It Doesn't Hurt

04. Angel Song (feat. David Draiman of DISTURBED)

05. Freefall

06. Blame It On The Drugs

07. Head

08. Existential Dread

09. Heart

10. Down The River

11. Give It Time

12. Sight

13. Stuck (feat. Sinizter)

14. Run For Your Life

15. Sound