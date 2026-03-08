See Final Concert Of MEGADETH's 2026 Canadian Tour

Fan-filmed video of MEGADETH's entire March 6 concert at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 Tipping Point

04:25 Dread And The Fugitive Mind

08:49 Hangar 18

14:37 Skin O' My Teeth

18:16 I Don’t Care

23:02 Dystopia

29:48 Let There Be Shred

34:11 Sweating Bullets

39:19 Countdown To Extinction

43:48 Trust

49:30 À Tout Le Monde

54:17 Tornado Of Souls

59:48 Poison Was The Cure

1:03:02 Symphony Of Destruction

1:07:35 The Mechanix

1:13:10 Peace Sells

1:19:01 Holy Wars… The Punishment Due

1:27:57 Silent Scorn

MEGADETH's "Canada 2026" tour with ANTHRAX and EXODUS kicked off on February 15 in Victoria, British Columbia and concluded on March 6 in Quebec City.

MEGADETH's final studio album, "Megadeth", debuted at the top of the U.S. album chart after earning 73,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending January 29, according to Luminate. The bulk of that sum was driven by pure album sales (purchases of physical and digital copies of the album),totaling 69,000. The follow-up to "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was released via MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint on Frontiers Label Group's new BLKIIBLK label.

MEGADETH also claimed the top spot in Australia (highest previous position No. 2) and Austria (highest previous position No. 8). Other top five spots included No. 2 in Finland (and No. 1 physical),Sweden (plus No. 1 physical; highest previous position No. 9),and Belgium (highest previous position: No. 6); No. 3 in both the U.K. and Germany (highest previous position No. 6); No. 4 in the Netherlands (highest previous position No. 7); and No. 5 in both Italy (highest previous position No. 15) and New Zealand (highest chart position ever).

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" sold 48,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marked MEGADETH's eighth top 10-charting album.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown To Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

For its final album, MEGADETH once again worked with Chris Rakestraw, a producer, mixer and engineer who previously worked on MEGADETH's last two LPs, the aforementioned "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" and "Dystopia".

Last August, MEGADETH announced its plans to retire with a farewell album and tour.

"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," Mustaine explained in a social media post. "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now."

Mustaine has since clarified that MEGADETH's farewell run of shows could last "for another three to five years".

MEGADETH was founded in 1983 after Mustaine was kicked out of METALLICA, a band he was a part of for less than a year.

MEGADETH released its debut album, "Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!", in 1985.