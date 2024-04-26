See Front-Row Video Of SLIPKNOT's Entire First Concert With New Drummer ELOY CASAGRANDE

SLIPKNOT played an intimate show Thursday night, April 25 at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California — a popular tourist draw near Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County. The concert, which served as a warm-up for the band's appearance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend, marked SLIPKNOT's first appearance with the group's new drummer, believed to be former SEPULTURA sticksman Eloy Casagrande.

Front-row fan-filmed video of the entire Pappy + Harriet's concert can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00 (515)

01:38 People=Shit

05:36 Eyeless

10:10 Disasterpiece

17:20 Before I Forget

22:17 Custer

27:55 Psychosocial

32:55 The Devil In I

39:56 The Heretic Anthem

45:24 Unsainted

50:05 Wait And Bleed

53:35 Prosthetics

58:46 Vermilion

1:06:59 Duality

1:11:28 Spit It Out

1:14:46 Surfacing

For the Pappy + Harriet's gig, SLIPKNOT adopted a classic look, bringing back the 1999 red jumpsuits and elements of their early masks into their modern versions, tying into the fact that SLIPKNOT is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Singer Corey Taylor said onstage mid-performance: "Tonight it doesn't matter where you came from, it doesn't matter when you were born. This year is 19-fucking-99. We're going to play you some songs from beyond that year, but goddamn it, it all started in '99 and it is starting again here tonight."

Tickets to the the Pappy + Harriet's concert sold out in minutes. They were priced just $9, and fans were limited to two tickets each, with no refunds or transfers allowed. All ticket proceeds will go to Joshua Tree No Kill Shelter and Boys & Girls Club Of The Hi Desert.

SLIPKNOT has yet to officially reveal the identity of its new drummer after parting ways with Jay Weinberg last November.

Fans have speculated that Weinberg's replacement is Casagrande, who abruptly left that band in early February, just days before the start of the Brazilian/American outfit's farewell tour.

A month and a half ago, SLIPKNOT teased fans with a hint about a new drummer, posting a photo of a single broken drumstick online with the caption "Rehearsal."

SLIPKNOT's latest album "The End, So Far", arrived in August 2022. It marked the band's the last full-length LP before the departure of both keyboardist Craig Jones, who left the group in June 2023, and Weinberg.

Speaking to NME about what SLIPKNOT has planned for 2024, founding member Shawn "Clown" Crahan said: "I'm ready to move on from what has been and move on to a world that I know needs to be. For instance, normally we'd have about two years on and one and a half years off — we're not doing that anymore.

"We're going back to basics," he added. "I'm ready to kick everybody in the face again. I'm ready to do a 100-person venue again. I'm ready to do a 500-person venue."