See HEART's Entire Concert In Vienna, Virginia During Spring/Summer 2025 Leg Of 'Royal Flush' Tour

The Jim Powers channel on YouTube has uploaded video of HEART's entire June 1 concert at Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. Check it out below.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the show was as follows:

01. Bebe Le Strange

02. Never

03. Magic Man

04. These Dreams

05. Little Queen

06. Straight On / Let's Dance (David Bowie cover)

07. Love Mistake

08. Crazy On You

09. 4 Edward (Nancy Wilson song)

10. Love Alive

11. You're The Voice (Chris Thompson cover)

12. The Rain Song (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

13. Alone / What About Love

14. Sand (LOVEMONGERS cover)

15. The Ocean (LED ZEPPELIN cover)

16. Barracuda

In a recent interview with GoToWhitney, HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson spoke about the first 2025 leg of the band's "Royal Flush" tour, which saw her sister, HEART singer Ann Wilson, performing while seated in a wheelchair. Nancy said: "Well, let me clarify. For sure she's okay. She kicked the ass of cancer," referencing the fact that Ann underwent surgery and preventative chemotherapy after announcing her cancer diagnosis in July 2024. "She's completely clear — clear of cancer. The last night of rehearsal [before the first leg of the 2025 tour] in Nashville where it was icy, she fell leaving rehearsal and broke her elbow. So she had to be in a chair with her elbow up on a pillow. So it's, like, not cancer, folks — she broke her elbow. So that's why we sent our friend and our photographer friend Criss Cain in front of the curtain, before the show starts, just to explain that, because people are really rooting for her over the cancer thing. But it's not even that, the reason she's in the wheelchair. So, it just required a little explanation before the show. Hopefully she'll be out of that chair this time out."

Asked what she hopes HEART conveys through its performances, Nancy said: "Well, actually, good question. I really hope that the legacy of HEART can convey an aspirational ethic for younger women and men and young artists and people. Not just young people only, but people, because I think with our band HEART, we're sort of different from a lot of rock bands. There aren't many rock bands left to begin with, and [we have] two sisters, so we have a family ethic. We have kind of a fun-for-the-whole-family, all-ages type of ethic with our band. And a lot of college kids are showing up now, which is awesome. And the word's kind of gotten out with the first leg of the 'Royal Flesh' tour, which was all arenas and hockey rinks and stuff, but a lot of young people are showing up."

She continued: "I guess what's what the message is, really, is a togetherness and a unification of the human spirit, because a lot of these songs are very — they're hardcore rock and roll songs, yes, but there are also some very romantic, sensitive songs. And so that's something that HEART gives really well. We've always been kind of schizophrenic like that. [Laughs]"

HEART's "Royal Flush" tour kicked off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trek made stops in cities including Milwaukee, Montreal, Toronto, Boston and more before wrapping April 16 in New York City.

This past March, the 74-year-old Ann explained on an episode of her "After Dinner Thinks" podcast why she has been performing in a wheelchair: "I think some people thought that I was in a wheelchair because of cancer, which I just kicked its ass and I'm nice and clear now. It's not about cancer. It's about me being a klutz and missing a step and falling into a parking lot and busting my elbow in three places and then having to have it pinned back together with screws and all that kind of stuff."

Ann added that she doesn't "have the use of my left arm right now," which has proven difficult as she tries to sing while one of her arms is "in a sling. You don't have the same balance," she explained. "So, I had to get used to that. And singing on stage, I really think that the pain level is still way too high for me to take it out of the sling. So I chose to sit because then I can just concentrate on singing and not on keeping my balance and having somebody out there catching me when I reel to the side."

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Ann said her arm "hurts too much" to stand on stage at the moment, as there's "some pain involved with this injury."

Earlier in March, HEART announced the "An Evening With Heart" spring/summer 2025 U.S. tour. The trek, which sees the band performing two separate sets each night, kicked off May 31 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and will conclude on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.