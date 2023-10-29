  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

See JAMES HETFIELD's Latest Tattoo On His Right Hand

October 29, 2023

METALLICA's James Hetfield has unveiled a new tattoo.

The 60-year-old guitarist/vocalist's latest piece is his nickname "Papa Het", which he got on his right hand.

Like the "Thy Will Not Mine Be Done" neck tattoo he got in August, Hetfield's new ink was done by Corey Miller, owner of Six Feet Under tattoo parlor in Upland, California.

Miller shared a few photos of him working on Hetfield's latest tattoo and he captioned the post: "Meant to post this the other night.. yes we were at METALLICA show.. it was awesome.. and the this happened.. huge honor tattooing on of the greatest rockers in the world.. always a fun hang.. thanx James.. @metallica".

Several years ago, Hetfield said that some of his early tattoos were inspired by a period when he was "infatuated with angels and just the next afterlife or something, and my parents kind of leaving this earth earlier than others, having some kind of guide in my life. 'Cause I know I should have died hundreds of times. And I know I'm not the only one, but I can only speak for myself that I know there are things — like after I've done something like, 'Wow, that was really stupid. I could have…' It's, like, 'Man, my mom or dad or somebody made that car turn this way instead or something.' And it's kind of nice to realize those things."

Last year, TMZ reported that James and his wife of more than two decades had called it quits.

Sources close to the former couple told the tabloid site James filed for divorce from Francesca Hetfield in their home state of Colorado earlier last year.

Hetfield met Francesca in 1992 and they had been married since 1997. The two are said to still be in touch as they co-parent their daughters Cali and Marcella, and son Castor.

James and his family moved to the "super quiet" Vail, Colorado after decades of life in the San Francisco Bay Area. He told podcaster Joe Rogan that loved visiting Vail because he could feel like "a part of nature" and take part in one of his favorite hobbies, hunting, with less judgment.

METALLICA released its 12th studio album, "72 Seasons", in April via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".

Find more on Metallica
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).