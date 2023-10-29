See JAMES HETFIELD's Latest Tattoo On His Right Hand

METALLICA's James Hetfield has unveiled a new tattoo.

The 60-year-old guitarist/vocalist's latest piece is his nickname "Papa Het", which he got on his right hand.

Like the "Thy Will Not Mine Be Done" neck tattoo he got in August, Hetfield's new ink was done by Corey Miller, owner of Six Feet Under tattoo parlor in Upland, California.

Miller shared a few photos of him working on Hetfield's latest tattoo and he captioned the post: "Meant to post this the other night.. yes we were at METALLICA show.. it was awesome.. and the this happened.. huge honor tattooing on of the greatest rockers in the world.. always a fun hang.. thanx James.. @metallica".

Several years ago, Hetfield said that some of his early tattoos were inspired by a period when he was "infatuated with angels and just the next afterlife or something, and my parents kind of leaving this earth earlier than others, having some kind of guide in my life. 'Cause I know I should have died hundreds of times. And I know I'm not the only one, but I can only speak for myself that I know there are things — like after I've done something like, 'Wow, that was really stupid. I could have…' It's, like, 'Man, my mom or dad or somebody made that car turn this way instead or something.' And it's kind of nice to realize those things."

Last year, TMZ reported that James and his wife of more than two decades had called it quits.

Sources close to the former couple told the tabloid site James filed for divorce from Francesca Hetfield in their home state of Colorado earlier last year.

Hetfield met Francesca in 1992 and they had been married since 1997. The two are said to still be in touch as they co-parent their daughters Cali and Marcella, and son Castor.

James and his family moved to the "super quiet" Vail, Colorado after decades of life in the San Francisco Bay Area. He told podcaster Joe Rogan that loved visiting Vail because he could feel like "a part of nature" and take part in one of his favorite hobbies, hunting, with less judgment.

METALLICA released its 12th studio album, "72 Seasons", in April via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full-length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct".