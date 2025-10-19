See JUDAS PRIEST Perform In Chula Vista, California During Fall 2025 North American Tour

Fan-filmed video of JUDAS PRIEST's October 18 concert at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

01. All Guns Blazing

02. Hell Patrol

03. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

04. Freewheel Burning

05. Breaking The Law

06. A Touch Of Evil

07. Night Crawler

08. Solar Angels

09. Gates Of Hell

10. The Hellion / Electric Eye

11. Giants In The Sky

12. Painkiller

13. Hell Bent For Leather

14. Living After Midnight

Produced by Live Nation, PRIEST's 22-city tour with Alice Cooper kicked off September 16 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, Mississippi, with stops in Toronto, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill was asked about the possibility of a follow-up to the band's latest album, "Invincible Shield", which came out in March 2024. He said: "There's plans to go back into the studio in the new year. So when it'll be released, I don't know. It's a long process. We're in no rush either, so it'll be a while. But the recording is gonna happen, it looks like, next year."

Asked if he and the other members of PRIEST have started writing new music at all on the road, Ian said: "I know Richie [Faulkner, PRIEST guitarist] has. He's got quite a few ideas together, yeah. So we've got a head start there."

As for PRIEST's touring plans in support of the next studio album, Hill said: "Well, that'll happen as well. Obviously, if you have an album, you have to go out and tour with it. So, yeah, that'll happen too."

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia

During the European leg of JUDAS PRIEST's "Shield Of Pain" tour, the band's setlist included seven tracks from PRIEST's 1990 album "Painkiller", which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

In addition to performing the "Painkiller" title track, PRIEST played "All Guns Blazing", "Hell Patrol", "A Touch Of Evil", "Night Crawler", "One Shot At Glory" and "Between The Hammer And The Anvil" from the same LP.

When PRIEST first announced the "Shield Of Pain" tour last fall, the band promised a "rare" and "unique set" which would include "beloved classics" and would "be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe".