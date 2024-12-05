See MAMMOTH WVH's Entire Grand Rapids Concert During Fall 2024 Tour With CREED, 3 DOORS DOWN

Silver Stallion Videos has uploaded video of MAMMOTH WVH's entire November 19 performance at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan during the band's fall 2024 U.S. tour with CREED and 3 DOORS DOWN. Check out the footage below.

Featured songs:

* Another Celebration At The End Of The World 0:00

* You're To Blame 5:13

* I'm Alright 9:31

* Distance 14:33

* Take A Bow 19:13

* Don't Back Down 26:37

This past July, MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed to TimesReporter that he was working on material for the band's third album. "I've been in the studio a little already, and we've been touring like crazy this year, so I've been kind of compiling ideas and coming up with stuff that I want to attack once I get in the studio again," he said.

"The plan is definitely to get the third album done this year … or at least by the beginning of next year, so we can release it sometime next year, but yeah, we're still going," he continued. "We've been going for a while now [releasing music and touring]. So it's important to kind of go away and give people a little rest from us because we've been going non-stop for three years at this point."

Asked what the new MAMMOTH WVH album will sound like, Wolfgang said: "I think I'm really looking forward to seeing what that new branch is gonna be for this next album because … in order for me to really want to keep doing this, it's like I want to keep adding new flavors and new freshness to that. So I've been messing around with some piano ideas. I'm not sure if that will make it yet or if I'm good enough to pull that off, but I just want to start adding some new vibes and just kind of see what happens."

In February, Wolfgang was asked by Ethan Jackson of Topeka's rock radio station KDVV/V100 if he is hoping to have a little bit more time to work on MAMMOTH WVH's next LP, considering that "Mammoth II" had to come together rather quickly. Wolfgang said: "Yes, I could always use a bit more time. Not how the first one — the first album, I did it over three years, but the second album was only about a month and a half, two months. I think we found this cool new structure, depending on how our schedule fills out, do kind of a month here, a month there, and by the end of the year, maybe we get two to three months of work done over the course of time. And, of course, while I'm on the road, I can always be writing demos and stuff and kind of preparing for that. So yeah, we're definitely trying to squeeze more time out and make it a bit more comfortable than 'Mammoth II' was."

"Mammoth II" was released in August 2023 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Since the release of MAMMOTH WVH's debut album in 2021, the band has headlined shows in North America, played arena gigs with ALTER BRIDGE and stadium concerts with both GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.