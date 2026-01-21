See MEGADETH's Acoustic Performance At 'Let There Be Shred' Event In Tennessee

MEGADETH played a two-song acoustic set this past Saturday, January 17 at "Let There Be Shred", a one-day fan event held a short distance outside of Nashville in La Vergne, Tennessee. The exclusive, all-day immersive celebration also included an opportunity for fans hear the band's new album a few days before its release, a seven-song MEGADETH electric set, a MEGADETH masterclass, a question-and-answer session with the band, guitar talk with MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine and Gibson CEO César Gueikian, and much more.

Fan-filmed video of the acoustic and electric performances can be seen below.

Session Godfather, who uploaded the footage to YouTube, wrote about the acoustic set: "I was lucky to attend the 'Let There Be Shred' album launch event in La Vergne, TN. This is a short acoustic performance before Dave asked if we wanted to go next door for a surprise", a reference to the electric set which wasn't part of the official schedule for the event.

According to Setlist.fm, MEGADETH played the following tracks during "Let There Be Shred":

Acoustic:

01. Angry Again

02. She-Wolf

Electric:

01. Tipping Point

02. I Don't Care (live debut)

03. Sweating Bullets

04. Tornado Of Souls

05. Symphony Of Destruction

06. Peace Sells

07. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

"Tipping Point" and "I Don't Care" were the first two singles from MEGADETH's upcoming self-titled album, due on January 23, 2026. The follow-up to 2022's "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" will be released via Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint on Frontiers Label Group's new BLKIIBLK label.

When MEGADETH's music video for "I Don't Care" — directed by Keith J Leman — was first released last November, Mustaine said about the track: "How many times have you wanted to say this to someone? I know you want to! Deep down inside, if we had the balls, we would tell more people 'I don't care' more often."

Musically, Mustaine explained, "Part of the main riff in this track had been floating around in my head since we did 'The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!', so I was pumped to start recording 'I Don't Care' for this LP. I really love the guitar nuances in the track. There is the main rhythm riff, next, a very deliberate down-picking part, next, the octave chords with jump picking on octave notes (while still down-picking!). And the soloing and back and forth between me and Teemu [Mäntysaari] is magnificent!!"

MEGADETH played its previous single, "Tipping Point", live for the first time on October 14, 2025 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, The Netherlands during the band's European tour as the support act for DISTURBED.

On August 14, 2025, MEGADETH announced that its upcoming LP will be the band's last. The Mustaine-led outfit will also embark on a farewell tour in 2026.

In a press release announcing MEGADETH's final album and farewell tour, Mustaine thanked fans for their commitment and love while celebrating the band's impact on the music world.

"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional," Mustaine said. "Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them."

He continued. "We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour.

"Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything."

For its final album, MEGADETH once again worked with Chris Rakestraw, a producer, mixer and engineer who previously worked on MEGADETH's last two LPs, the aforementioned "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" and 2016's "Dystopia".

In addition to Mustaine and Mäntysaari, MEGADETH's current lineup includes drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.