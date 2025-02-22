See Official Pro-Shot Video Of POST MALONE Fronting NIRVANA Reunion At 'Saturday Night Live' 50th-Anniversary Concert

Peacock has released an official video of the February 14 performance of NIRVANA's surviving members — Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear — along with Post Malone — during "Saturday Night Live"'s 50th-anniversary concert. Grohl, Novoselic, Smear and Malone played the NIRVANA classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" after being introduced as "Post NIRVANA" by "Saturday Night Live" alum Adam Sandler.

Post Malone is a huge NIRVANA fan whose 2020 all-NIRVANA covers livestream (featuring BLINK-182 drummer Travis Barker) will make its vinyl debut in April for Record Store Day.

Five years ago, Grohl had praised Malone's passion for NIRVANA's music, calling his tribute "super cool."

The three-hour-plus "Saturday Night Live" 50th-anniversary concert, which was streamed live on Peacock, also featured PEARL JAM's Eddie Vedder and THE ROOTS covering the Tom Petty classic "The Waiting", David Byrne performing with both the ARCADE FIRE and Robyn, Miley Cyrus with ALABAMA SHAKES' Brittany Howard, Snoop Dogg and Jelly Roll, and a two-thirds FUGEES reunion with Lauryn Hill.

Grohl, Novoselic and Smear previously reunited onstage on January 30 during the FireAid benefit concert to perform several of NIRVANA's classic songs. Filling the lead vocal slot vacated by Kurt Cobain's death almost 31 years ago were guest singers St. Vincent, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Violet Grohl, Dave's 18-year-old daughter.

The unannounced performance at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles opened with St. Vincent singing the "Nevermind" classic "Breed", followed by Gordon on "School", a song from NIRVANA's debut album, "Bleach". Jett then took the stage to sing another "Nevermind" track, "Territorial Pissings", before Violet took over for "All Apologies" from NIRVANA's "In Utero" album.

St. Vincent, Jett and Gordon — along with Lorde — previously fronted a partial reunion of NIRVANA when the band was being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.

Prior to FireAid, Grohl, Novoselic and Smear performed together in January 2020 at The Art Of Elysium charity's annual "Heaven" gala at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Grohl, Novoselic and Smear played a five-song set of NIRVANA's hits, with Beck, St. Vincent and Violet Grohl handling lead vocals. "Lithium" featured St. Vincent at the front, with Beck singing "In Bloom" and "Been A Son". Violet joined the group to perform "Heart-Shaped Box" before the set closed out with a performance of David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World".