See OVERKILL Perform In Parking Lot Of MetLife Stadium Before METALLICA Concert

METALLICA's shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend included pre-concert performances by PRONG (August 4) and OVERKILL (August 6) in the G section of the MetLife parking lot, at 3 p.m. each day. Attendees needed a ticket to see the pre-show parking lot performance.

Fan-filmed video of OVERKILL's set from today's event can be seen below.

PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH provided support inside the stadium at Friday's gig, with music beginning at 6 p.m. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS opened the show on Sunday.

The shows are part of METALLICA's "M72" tour which feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage at the 50-yard line.

The MetLife shows are kicking off the North American leg of METALLICA's "M72" tour, named after the group's new album, "72 Seasons".

"M72" sees METALLICA playing two-night stands in cities around the world this year and through 2024, with "takeover" events taking place during weekends in the New York City area, Montreal, Dallas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, St. Louis and Detroit. Those events include film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, tribute bands, special performances by friends and family, and more.

OVERKILL has just completed the "Scorching The Earth" U.S. tour with EXHORDER and HEATHEN.

OVERKILL's twentieth studio album, "Scorched", was released in April via Nuclear Blast Records.