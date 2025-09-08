See Pro-Shot Video Of DEF LEPPARD's Performance At BBC's 'Radio 2 In The Park'

DEF LEPPARD was the Sunday night (September 7) headliner when tens of thousands of music fans descended on Hylands Park in Chelmsford, United Kingdom for this year's Radio 2 In The Park festival. Video and audio of the band's performance is available below.

Asked in an interview with The Telegraph if he ever thought his band, which emerged, alongside IRON MAIDEN and SAXON, out of the 1980s New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement would become a Radio 2 act, DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott said: "Well, seeing as Radio 2 is now a grown-up Radio 1, I would hope so. If they're going to play OASIS and BLUR, and BON JOVI and QUEEN and [David] Bowie, why not? We've had hit singles — 17 of them. We're not GOLDEN EARRING with the one, or ARGENT with the two. We've had a few. So I would hope we would be on Radio 2."

Late last year, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment plan for Hodgkin's lymphoma, with which he was diagnosed in 2013.

In June, Campbell revealed that he is "completely in remission" from the cancer of the lymphatic system.

This past January, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song are going to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles early this year.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released on January 10. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Six years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", arrived in May 2022 via UMe.