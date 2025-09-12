See SCORPIONS' Entire Concert In Bucharest, Romania During 60th-Anniversary Tour

Legendary hard rockers SCORPIONS played at Romexpo in Bucharest, Romania on September 11 as part of their 60th-anniversary tour. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

The setlist for the "Coming Home To Romania - 60 Years Of Scorpions" show was as follows (with time stamps for video):

00:00 Intro

03:08 Coming Home

07:05 Gas In The Tank

10:48 Make It Real

15:00 The Zoo

21:50 Coast To Coast

27:20 Top Of The Bill / Steamrock Fever / Speedy's Coming / Catch Your Train

36:15 Bad Boys Running Wild

40:30 Delicate Dance

46:00 Send Me an Angel

50:23 Wind of Change

56:05 Loving You Sunday Morning

1:00:15 New Vision (Mikkey Dee drum solo)

1:07:37 Tease Me Please Me

1:13:05 Big City Nights

1:22:25 Still Loving You

1:28:45 Blackout

1:33:10 Rock You Like a Hurricane

Last month, SCORPIONS recruited ALICE COOPER bassist Chuck Garric to play bass for the band for their five-show residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada. Garric filled in for longtime SCORPIONS bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, who was unable to make the shows due to an unspecified scheduling conflict.

SCORPIONS' performances at PH Live kicked off on August 14 and ran through August 23. The band previously enjoyed sold-out residencies in 2002 and 2024.

In January, SCORPIONS postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency due to drummer Mikkey Dee's recovery from his hospitalization.

SCORPIONS' latest studio album, "Rock Believer"Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany and was mixed at the legendary Hansa Studios in Berlin, Germany with engineer Michael Ilbert, who has earned multiple Grammy nominations for his mix work with producer Max Martin on albums by Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

SCORPIONS originally intended to record "Rock Believer" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Fidelman, whose previous credits include SLIPKNOT and METALLICA. However, because of the pandemic, some of the initial work was done with Greg remotely, after which SCORPIONS opted to helm the recordings themselves with the help of their engineer Hans-Martin Buff.

SCORPIONS' latest album marked their first release since 2017's "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", which was an anthology of new and classic material.

SCORPIONS' previous full-length collection of new recordings was "Return To Forever", partially comprising songs the band had in the vault from the '80s. It was the final recorded appearance of SCORPIONS' longtime drummer James Kottak, who was dismissed from the band in September 2016. He has since been replaced by Dee, formerly of MOTÖRHEAD.