See Trailer For Expanded Re-Release Of LED ZEPPELIN's 'Five Glorious Nights' Book Celebrating Appearance At Earls Court

Rufus Publications has shared a trailer for the upcoming re-release of the "Led Zeppelin Five Glorious Nights" book by Dave Lewis.

This new edition is available in two editions: a new 250mm square hardback format in a luxury, printed slipcase for a special pre-order price £69 and an epic leather-and-metal edition, measuring a huge 375mm square, bound in recycled burgundy leather and supplied in a hand-made aluminum slipcase with a reproduction show poster. Only 150 of these are available at £495 each and includes the standard edition. Both editions will ship in November 2022.

In May 1975, LED ZEPPELIN performed five momentous concerts at the Earls Court Arena in London to a combined audience of 85,000 fans. It found the band at the peak of their powers, slaying the sold-out audiences with a nightly marathon three-and-a-half-hour presentation of light, sound, power and energy.

LED ZEPPELIN's appearances at Earls Court represented a career high for the group and four decades on, are still held in the highest esteem by the vast following. They were also some of their most visually appealing shows complete with pioneering laser effects, a large video projection screen and the band themselves more than dressed for the occasion — Jimmy Page in a two-piece dragon suit, Robert Plant with a cut-off shirt, allowing for bare chested narcissism, John Paul Jones in a quirky Spanish jacket complete with onions, and John Bonham in a glittering T- shirt high on the drum rostrum.

"Five Glorious Nights", complied by Lewis, captures the visual magnificence of the band though the photographic images of some of the finest rock photographers of the era — who were right there on the spot to capture rock history. The original version was a sell out and is the most requested book in the Rufus range.

This new edition features 32 extra pages and new photographs from Jill Furmanovsky, Adrian Boot and Graham Wiltshire. This extensive collection of timeless images of LED ZEPPELIN on stage at Earls Court in all their regal splendor, are brought together in a deluxe coffee-table book.

Drawing from the archives of variety of photographers, including Barry Plummer, Dick Barnatt, Ian Dickson, Michael Putland, Mick Gold, Gus Stewart and more, the book chronicles the sheer visual splendor of these historic concerts though an extensive collection of color and black-and-white photos — many of them rarely seen. The photos are complemented by rare memorabilia and a written commentary that puts into perspective exactly why these concerts were some of the finest LED ZEPPELIN ever performed.

Lewis is the highly respected LED ZEPPELIN archivist and author and editor of the long running LED ZEPPELIN magazine Tight But Loose. He was in attendance at all five of the Earls Court shows.