See Trailer For 'Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza' Three-Part Docuseries

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer for the upcoming three-part docuseries "Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza", which will premiere exclusively on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, May 21 and on Wednesday, May 22 in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

In the summer of 1991, the Lollapalooza music festival was born. What started as a farewell tour for the band JANE'S ADDICTION rose from the underground to launch a cultural movement and change music forever.

"Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza" depicts the exciting and strangely symbiotic 30-plus-year relationship between the iconic festival and Perry Farrell (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS). Throughout the series, Farrell reconnects with what the event has become and reflects on the festival's cultural significance across multiple genres and decades.

Directed by the multi-Emmy-nominated Michael John Warren ("Spring Awakening: Those You've Known", Jay-Z's "Fade To Black") and executive produced by multi-Emmy nominees James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte ("McMillions"),the three-part series made its triumphant world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

"Lolla: The Story Of Lollapalooza" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in partnership with C3 Presents. The series is executive produced by Bruce Gillmer and Amanda Culkowski (MTV Entertainment Studios),James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte (FunMeter),Daniel Gibbs and Mat Whittington (C3 Presents) and Brian Levy (Entertainment 360). Perry Farrell, Charlie Walker, Charles Attal and Berkeley Reinhold are producers; Matt Kaye and Jordan Bogdonavage are co-executive producers; Shannon Pence is supervising producer. Michael John Warren serves as executive producer and director.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture over 30 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago (2005),as well as in culturally rich countries including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Sweden and India. Lollapalooza is one of the premiere music destinations for music fans in the United States and abroad. The Chicago edition features more than 170 bands on eight stages during four full days of music.