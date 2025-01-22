See VOIVOD's 'Forgotten' 2003 'Blame Us' Performance Video Featuring Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED

Fans of the iconic Canadian progressive metal band VOIVOD are in for a treat with the unexpected discovery and release of the "Blame Us" performance video from their self-titled 2003 album, featuring ex-METALLICA member Jason Newsted on bass. This long-lost video, found deep in the production archives, captures VOIVOD in a raw and electrifying performance that showcases their unique blend of metal and progressive rock.

The discovery of this footage is nothing short of serendipitous, coming at a time when the meaning of the song and singer Denis "Snake" Bélanger's lyrics feel more prescient and potent than ever in today's world. The themes of "Blame Us" resonate deeply with contemporary issues, making this release both a nostalgic trip and a reflective commentary on the present.

In 2003, Jeff Ertl and Keith McCabe, both accomplished ILM Visual Effects artists, directed the VOIVOD video "We Carry On", which was prominently featured on MTV's "Headbangers Ball". During the band's tour of the Southwest with SEPULTURA in April 2003, the duo traveled with VOIVOD, filming in Tucson, Arizona, Albuquerque, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas. Additional footage was compiled from the Bourbon Street Bar and Grill in Concord, California, marking VOIVOD Mark 3's first show, and at Newsted's Chophouse recording studio.

"Uncovering this video was like finding a missing puzzle piece from VOIVOD's illustrious history," said Ertl. "It's a privilege to share this moment with the world, giving fans a glimpse of a powerful performance that many thought was lost to time. The timing of its discovery makes the song's message all the more powerful today."

The "Blame Us" performance video is now available for viewing on YouTube and below, offering fans an opportunity to reconnect with VOIVOD's classic sound and energy. Don't miss this chance to witness a piece of metal history brought back to life.

Formed in 1982, VOIVOD has become a pioneering force in the progressive metal scene, known for their innovative approach to music and their ability to evolve with each album. Over the decades, VOIVOD has remained influential, continuously pushing the boundaries of metal music.

Press photo courtesy of Chophouse Records