See WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's 'Right?' Playthrough For EVH Gear

Get an up-close look at Wolfgang Van Halen's tone and technique in his playthrough of "Right?", a song from MAMMOTH's 2023 album "Mammoth II", on the SA-126 Standard.

The all-new EVH SA-126 Standard, the brainchild of former VAN HALEN bassist and current MAMMOTH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen, blends semi-hollow resonance with solid-body power for high-performance versatility at an accessible price. With a chambered mahogany body, custom EVH pickups, a graphite-reinforced baked maple neck, and a fast rosewood fingerboard, it delivers the perfect balance of pummeling rhythm tones and lightning-fast lead runs. Available in four bold finishes, the SA-126 is the very definition of innovation incarnate.

MAMMOTH will release its third album, "The End", on October 24 via BMG. The 10-track effort clocks in at 39 minutes and showcases the evolution of Wolfgang and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

"The End" continues Wolfgang's tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself.

MAMMOTH released the first single from "The End", the LP's title track, in May, and it made it to the Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The success of the single was propelled by the landmark music video, which has surpassed five million views.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.

To celebrate "The End" being in stores this October, MAMMOTH will head out on a fall headline run. "The End" tour kicks off on October 31 and runs for five weeks before it wraps up on December 7. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest on the trek.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.