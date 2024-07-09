SEETHER And SKILLET Announce Fall 2024 Co-Headline Tour

Two of the rock scene's biggest acts of the past two decades — SEETHER and SKILLET — are headed out on the road together this fall. The tour kicks off on September 17 in Asheville, North Carolina and runs through October 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. All dates are below.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time, with various pre-sales set to begin on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

SEETHER says: "We're really stoked about the upcoming tour — we've put together a killer package! It's always nice to tour with bands that you're a fan of and that bring it live. Co-headlining with SKILLET is going to be a blast; we'll have to bring our A game. It should be a great show."

SKILLET, one of the best-selling multi-platinum rock bands of the 21st century, as well as being two-time Grammy Award-nominated and members of the Pandora Billionaires Club members, are excited to hit the road again.

"We're glad to be back on the road with our friends in SEETHER again. We've talked about going out together for a while, but after we played a show together this summer that drew big numbers, we knew it was time," says SKILLET.

In other SKILLET news, the band will embark on its first-ever tour of the Middle East this coming November. The band has also enjoyed a string of sold-out shows across Canada, including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Montreal and will join BLACK STONE CHERRY for a U.K. tour as well.

SEETHER and SKILLET tour dates:

Sep. 17 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Sep. 19 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Sep. 20 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sep. 21 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sep. 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

Sep. 24 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Sep. 27 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena

Oct. 02 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Oct. 03 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Oct. 05 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Oct. 06 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 08 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Events Center

Oct. 09 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel ABQ

Oct. 11 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 15 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Amphitheater

Oct. 19 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Oct. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, SEETHER (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global fanbase that has grown organically with purpose and commitment, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort and a sense of personal power. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 22 No. 1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over two billion streams worldwide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard's No. 8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart's existence. Their latest LP, the acclaimed "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum" (If You Want Peace, Prepare For War),was released last summer via Fantasy Records. A primal mix of euphoria and misery, the new album ranks among the strongest material of SEETHER's illustrious career and includes the recent No. 1 singles "Dangerous", "Bruised And Bloodied" and "Wasteland".

SKILLET have an undying spirit that has humbly asserted and affirmed them as one of this generation's most successful rock acts. However, as all classic underdog stories do, it happened quietly under the radar. By 2019, they not only garnered a pair of Grammy Award nods and sold over 22 million albums worldwide, but they also took home a Billboard Music Award for the double-platinum "Awake". Its breakout single "Monster" is five times platinum and remains "one of the most-streamed rock songs of all-time." 2016's "Unleashed" bowed at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. Hitting No. 1 on Rock Radio, the lead single "Feel Invincible" cracked 643 million global audio streams and went double platinum. Meanwhile, the gold-certified "Unleashed" became SKILLET's fourth consecutive album to achieve gold, platinum or double-platinum status. Their 2019 release "Victorious" included the Top Ten rock radio hit "Legendary", which lived up to its name with over 108 million streams. To date, nine original tunes earned RIAA recognition in tandem with high-profile syncs by everyone from WWE and Marvel to ESPN and NFL. Between selling out arenas in 26 countries and four continents, the group performed on "Conan" and graced the pages of USA Today and The New York Times. SKILLET debuted their first graphic novel, "Eden: A Skillet Graphic Novel" with Z2 Comics, which became the publisher's best-selling book of all time, followed by "Eden II: The Aftermath". SKILLET's latest project, "Dominion", was one of the highest-charting rock and metal albums of 2022 and deluxe version "Dominion: Day Of Destiny" is available now.