SEPULTURA Announces 'Farewell Tour' To Mark Band's 40th Anniversary

Brazilian/American metallers SEPULTURA will celebrate their 40th anniversary next year by embarking on a "farewell tour" which will cover the entire globe.

Starting in March 2024, SEPULTURA will spend 18 months celebrating the band's past and the present one final time.

In the works for two years, SEPULTURA's final tour, titled "Celebrating Life Through Death", promises mark a special moment in the band's rich and victorious history. The trek will start with dates in Brazil, and will include shows in Latin America and the United States, with the promise of additional dates to be revealed soon.

Says SEPULTURA: "After four decades filled with ups and downs, having visited 80 countries and countless different cultures, we've had the chance to become Brazil’s messenger to the world and spread our colors and rhythms worldwide. With our latest studio album 'Quadra', a highlight of our career, we added an unforgettable chapter followed by the 'SepulQuarta' experience that helped us to overcome the difficult times of the pandemic together. We will unite our forces for one final, strong farewell. And all of you can be a part of it.

"During this 40th anniversary tour, we will record 40 live tracks in 40 different cities and release a massive compilation of our best, most energetic moments on stage.

"We are happy and very grateful for everything we could witness within the past four decades. We have released great albums and played unforgettable shows, cultivated friendships, met our idols, contributed to placing Brazilian metal on the world map, and therefore feel that we can leave the music scene with a sense of duty fulfilled.

"We've always had the best fans in the world, who supported us with praise and criticism, who were demanding and intelligent, who grew together with the band and have always been loyal. Without you, none of this would have been possible. This album and this tour are for you. Dear SepulNation — we love you and always will!

"Euthanasia, the right to a dignified death. The right to choose to live free and to choose when you die!"

Video of SEPULTURA's press conference announcing the farewell tour can be seen below.

"Celebrating Life Through Death - European Farewell Tour 2024" dates:

Oct. 30 - Paris, FR - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Oct. 31 - Offenbach am Main, DE - Stadthalle

Nov. 01 - Hamburg, DE - Edel Optics Arena

Nov. 02 - Cologne, DE - Palladium

Nov. 03 - Den Bosch, NL - The Rock Circus

Nov. 05 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Nov. 06 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

Nov. 08 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Nov. 09 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

Nov. 10 - Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building

Nov. 11 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

Nov. 12 - London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

Nov. 14 - Zurich, CH - The Hall

Nov. 15 - Ludwigsburg, DE - MHP Arena

Nov. 16 - Munich, DE - Zenith

Nov. 17 - Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

Nov. 19 - Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

Nov. 20 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer

Nov. 21 - Katowice, PL - Spodek

Nov. 22 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Nov. 23 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Derrick Green, guitarist Andreas Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in 1984 in Belo Horizonte, the capital city of Minas Gerais, by Cavalera brothers Max (guitar, vocals) and Igor (drums). Guitarist Jairo Guedz joined the group the following year and played on the band's first two releases, 1985's "Bestial Devastation" EP and their 1986 full-length debut, "Morbid Visions". He also participated in the early songwriting sessions for 1987's "Schizophrenia".

In early 1987, Jairo quit SEPULTURA and was replaced by São Paulo-based guitarist Kisser.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their new son (who was born in January 2006).

SEPULTURA's previous live albums include 2002's "Under A Pale Grey Sky", 2005's "Live In São Paulo" and 2014's "Metal Veins - Alive In Rock In Rio".

In a 2020 interview with Metal Imperium, Paulo was asked if he and his SEPULTURA bandmates had ever thought about retiring after a career that had already at that point lasted more than three and a half decades. He responded: "Not yet. I know this time will come, but there is still this motivation, this desire to be on the road.

"I know that we have been in the band for 36 years; it's a long career," he continued. "I know that time will come, but I hope it will take a few years yet. We still have health and energy to be on stage, which is what we love to do the most. For me, it's the best and most important part. Of course, a record marks a story, a period of our life, but the good thing, in my opinion, is to be on the road, to be traveling these countries, to present each album, to meet new people, different cultures. This is still very strong and present in our career."

Paulo added: "I hope we will be on the road for a few more years. I don't know how many, but you never know what might happen tomorrow. As long as we are healthy and strong, I believe we will continue on the road."

In a 2015 interview with Stay Tuned Interviews, Green was asked whether he could see himself touring around the world for the rest of his life. "Not at the pace that we're doing it now, because we're usually doing six shows a week, sometimes fourteen shows back to back," he responded. "I find that very difficult. I think everybody finds that very difficult in the band. I think less shows, more time off in between, I could see doing it for a much longer time. It takes a lot [out of] your body. It's really physical — to be on stage, to be traveling on a bus, sitting in airplane seats, traveling at crazy hours of the night, being away from family and friends. So I think it would have to be spread out more, but I don't see why it would be impossible to keep doing this and doing this. But forever? It's a long time. [Laughs]"

Asked how a musician is supposed to retire, Green said: "I don't know. It's a good question. I can't imagine retiring anytime soon. But I love music. I mean, I don't necessarily need to be on stage. I think a musician can write music off a stage and do many different styles of music. I mean, it's really open. Just being able to do something related to music, I think, is enough for a musician or an artist who's gotten older, just to be a part of it in some way."