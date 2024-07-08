SEPULTURA, EMPEROR, CANDLEMASS And FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Among Confirmed Bands For 2025 '70000 Tons Of Metal' Cruise

The wait is over. The organizers of the 70000 Tons Of Metal festival have announced the public-sales date for the original, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise. Don't miss out on this epic journey from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica and back, taking place from January 30, 2025 to February 3, 2025.

Public sales will start Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. PDT, 18:00 CEST and 17:00 GMT+1).

With unrestricted festival access, every festival goer can indulge in over 120 shows and special onboard events. Guests will have the opportunity to attend meet-and-greets for all the bands, intimate masterclasses with select musicians, experience exclusive live album premieres, engage in listening sessions, and so much more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience beautiful Ocho Rios, Jamaica with their favorite bands on an "Artist Escorted Shore Excursion", where fans can join band members in activities such as snorkeling, kayaking, boat tours, and other exciting adventures.

Come on board and see 60 bands perform on the Independence Of The Seas with shows spread across four stages, including the iconic pool deck stage, the world's biggest open air stage structure to ever sail the open seas and bask in the comfort of a hot tub while enjoying the electrifying performances of your favorite metal bands with a delicious cocktail in hand. The 156,000-plus-ton cruise ship boasts numerous onboard amenities, such as bars, lounges, and complimentary dining options.

The current artist lineup features:

* ARCTURUS

* BENIGHTED (two special sets playing the "Carnivore Sublime" album and a "Best Of" set)

* BEYOND CREATION

* CANDLEMASS (celebrating "40 Years Of Doom")

* CROWNSHIFT

* DECAPITATED (two special sets playing the "Nihility" and "Cancer Culture" albums)

* DELAIN

* EMPEROR (two special sets: "In The Nightside Eclipse" and "Anthems To Thewelkin At Dusk")

* FLOTSAM AND JETSAM (two special sets: "Doomsday For The Deceiver" and "No Place For Disgrace")

* HAMMERFALL

* IN EXTREMO (two special "Best Of" sets as part of their 30th-anniversary celebration)

* KALMAH (two special sets playing the "They Will Return" and "Swampsong" albums)

* MAJESTICA

* SAMAEL (two special sets playing the "Ceremony Of Opposites" and "Passage" albums)

* SEPTICFLESH

* SEPULTURA (farewell tour set)

* SONATA ARCTICA

* STRATOVARIUS (two special sets playing the "Visions" album and a "Best Of" set)

* SUBWAY TO SALLY (two special sets playing the "'Nord Nord Ost'' album and an exclusive "Party Best Of" set)

* TANKARD

* THE KOVENANT (two special sets playing the "Nexus Polaris" album and a "Best Of" set)

* UNLEASH THE ARCHERS

38 more bands will be announced.

One cruise ship, 60 metal bands, four days, only 3000 tickets. Be sure to secure your spot and don't delay — tickets move fast!

For more details about 70000 Tons Of Metal 2025, including FAQs, vessel amenities and contact information, visit 70000tons.com.