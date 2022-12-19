SEPULTURA Joined By PHILIP ANSELMO, SCOTT IAN And MATT HEAFY On Stage At KNOTFEST BRASIL (Video)

SEPULTURA was joined by Philip Anselmo (PANTERA),Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, MR. BUNGLE) and Matt Heafy (TRIVIUM) during its performance Sunday night (December 18) at Knotfest Brasil at Sambódromo Do Anhembi in São Paulo, Brazil. Anselmo belted out vocals on the track "Arise", Ian played guitar for "Cut-Throat", and Heafy handled both guitar and vocals on "Slave New World". Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below.

SEPULTURA's setlist was as follows:

01. Isolation

02. Refuse/Resist

03. Means To An End

04. Cut-Throat (with Scott Ian)

05. Propaganda

06. Dead Embryonic Cells

07. Agony Of Defeat

08. Slave New World (with Matt Heafy)

09. Arise (with Philip Anselmo)

10. Ratamahatta

11. Roots Bloody Roots

SEPULTURA played right before the reformed PANTERA at this year's Knotfest Brasil, which marked the latter band's fourth concert without bassist Rex Brown.

The Knotfest Brasil gig took place six days after Rex confirmed that a positive COVID-19 test forced him to miss PANTERA's performance at Knotfest Chile in Santiago on December 11. Filling in for him at Knotfest Brasil gig — and other recent shows — was CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with PANTERA singer Philip Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR.

Joining surviving members Brown and Anselmo in PANTERA's reformed lineup are guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser discussed PANTERA's comeback in an interview with Ireland's Overdrive. Speaking about the pushback by some fans over the fact that Anselmo and Brown are touring under the PANTERA name, he said: "I think it's so stupid that people try to judge the fact that there are gonna be some live shows. It's just so stupid. Their music is so fantastic, and there are countless bands all over the world that are jamming their songs every single day. Phil and Rex are gonna be doing it, and the actual family of the brothers are behind it, supporting it. So, how some people have negative things to say about it, it's something I just don't understand. The existing bandmembers, the existing crew, the family of Vinnie and Dime are all behind it, so, what's the problem? It's an amazing gathering of friends with Charlie and Zakk — they have a long history with that band. It's gonna be a big party, and I'd love to be part of it. In fact, we're gonna be playing with them at some festivals, and I'm very excited about that.

"Look, it's never gonna be the same, but people need to understand that even if the brothers were still alive, it would be different," he explained. "So my advice is, relax, go out with your friends, see the show, and sing '5 Minutes Alone' with Phil Anselmo. [Laughs]

"I don't understand what these people are complaining about. Just enjoy yourselves."

SEPULTURA recently completed the fall 2022 "Quadra" European tour with SACRED REICH and CROWBAR.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, singer Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.